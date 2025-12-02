OHL Friday Night Faceoff: Erie at Owen Sound

Published on December 1, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The OHL Friday Night Faceoff spotlights the Bayshore this week as the Owen Sound Attack host the Erie Otters in a Midwest Division matchup. Fans can watch the action live and free on FloHockey's YouTube, X, and Facebook channels, as well as the OHL's Facebook page and the pages of both participating teams. Puck drop is set for 7:00 pm.

Owen Sound enters the weekend as one of the highest-scoring teams in the league. Draft-eligible forward Pierce Mbuyi has been a force, while Tristan Delisle continues to play at a high pace on the wing. Maple Leafs prospect Harry Nansi rounds out the Attack's top group, providing steady production and strong playmaking in key spots. That trio has driven much of Owen Sound's offence through the first half of the season.

Erie comes in looking to slow down the Attack in a building that is never easy to play in. Since joining the Otters in the early-season trade with Owen Sound, Michael Dec has settled in well, adding speed and finishing touch to Erie's forward group. Friday marks Dec's second return to the Bayshore since the deal that saw Wesley Royston head the other way, adding an extra storyline to this week's matchup.

Two divisional rivals meet under the lights on Friday, with both clubs looking to grab ground in a tight Midwest race.

A new Friday Night Faceoff matchup will be featured free every week throughout the 2025-26 season across FloHockey's social platforms, while subscribers can continue to watch every OHL game all season long on FloHockey.tv and the FloSports app.

