Frontenacs Welcome Randy Casford as New GM of Business Operations

Published on December 1, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, Ontario - The Kingston Frontenacs Hockey Club is pleased to announce the hiring of Randy Casford as the new General Manager of Business Operations, effective immediately.

Randy has been a fixture in the Kingston Community for many years. He joins the Frontenacs after nearly 26 years as the General Manager of Canadian Tire's Cataraqui location. During his tenure, the store was ranked in the top 3 for sales nationally while leading a team of 160 employees.

"It goes without saying that I am very excited to accept the role as General Manager of Business Operations with the Frontenacs", said Casford. "Our team will focus on providing exceptional customer service to our fans while supplying them with an entertaining product. We want to create an experience and atmosphere like no other. This is Kingston's team, and we want the Frontenacs organization to unite our community, both on and off the ice."

While business and leadership experience is one of Randy's strengths, he is not a stranger to the sports aspect of his new role. He has been involved in junior hockey before as an owner of the Gananoque Islanders Junior 'C' team.

In 2020, Randy was inducted into the Kingston & District Sports Hall of Fame as a builder in baseball. While he excelled as an athlete, it is his work and skills as a coach that set him apart. Several of the players he has coached have earned scholarships to US programs, including Matt Brash who is now a member of the Seattle Mariners. Randy has also served as a scout for the Toronto Blue Jays.

"You don't find success in team sports without everyone being on the same page." continued Casford. "I look forward to leading a hard-working team that is goal oriented and focused. We are a team within a team, and we will find success by pulling on the same rope. Ownership, Hockey, and Business Operations are separated only by name, because none can be successful without the others."

"We are thrilled to welcome Randy to the Kingston Frontenacs organization." said Doug Springer, President and Governor. "We approached this search with patience and intention, knowing how important it was to find the right fit, and we've found that in Randy. His reputation in Kingston's business, sports, and association communities speaks for itself. He is known as honorable, hardworking, and highly approachable. We are excited for the impact he will bring to our organization."

Randy will assume his new role immediately.

The Kingston Frontenacs will head to Brantford on Wednesday evening before returning home for Friday night's Teddy Bear Toss game against the Flint Firebirds. Game time is 7:05 PM and fans are encouraged to bring a new or slightly used teddy bear to toss on the ice following the Frontenacs first goal. Bears will be collected and donated to the Salvation Army toy drive for the holiday season.







