Barrie Colts Christmas Gift Package Now Available

Published on December 1, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Barrie Colts are excited to announce the launch of this year's Christmas Gift Package, just in time for the holiday season.

Priced at $89.99, tax included, this limited-edition package offers exceptional value and is the perfect gift for any Colts fan. The Christmas Gift Package is available exclusively in the Colts Store at Sadlon Arena. Quantities are limited, and packages will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

Whether you're shopping for a dedicated long-time supporter, a young hockey player, or someone new to Colts Country, this gift package is a great way to share the excitement of Barrie Colts hockey during the holidays.

Visit the Colts Store to purchase yours today.







