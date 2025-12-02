Spitfires Hit the Streets to Support Windsor Goodfellows, Raising $1,446 for Local Families

Published on December 1, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







The holiday spirit was alive and thriving in Windsor on November 27 as members of the Windsor Spitfires traded in their sticks and skates for Goodfellows newspapers and donation cans. Stationed at busy intersections throughout the city, players volunteered their time to support the Windsor Goodfellows' annual fundraising campaign - and their efforts paid off. By the end of the drive, the Spitfires helped raise $1,446, all of which will be used to support families and individuals in need across Windsor-Essex.

For the Spitfires, whose presence in the community is as important as their performance on the ice, the opportunity to help the Goodfellows is a tradition they embrace wholeheartedly. The sight of young players standing at intersections, greeting commuters, and collecting donations added a welcome boost to one of Windsor's longest-running charitable efforts.

A Century-Old Tradition of Giving

The Windsor Goodfellows annual paper drive stretches back more than a century and remains a cornerstone of charitable giving in the region. Volunteers fan out across the city each November, offering a small newspaper in exchange for a donation. The funds collected help fuel a wide array of programs including food banks, school nutrition initiatives, Christmas box distribution, and daily lunch bags for those experiencing homelessness.

While the Goodfellows are known for maximizing every dollar - with the vast majority of funds returned directly to community programs - the need is greater than ever. Rising food costs, increasing housing insecurity, and growing pressure on social services have made the program indispensable for many Windsor families. The involvement of community partners like the Spitfires helps ensure these vital services can keep pace with demand.

Players Making an Impact Off the Ice

For many of the players, volunteering is not just a team obligation but a meaningful way to connect with the city they represent. Between smiles, waves, and countless thank-yous from drivers rolling down their windows, the players helped raise awareness of both the Goodfellows' mission and the importance of supporting local charitable organizations during the holiday season.

Team staff noted that the event is not only a fundraising opportunity but also a character-building experience for players learning what it means to become community leaders.

A Message of Community Strength

The $1,446 raised by the Spitfires players will help fill grocery shelves, stock Christmas boxes, and deliver hot meals and essential support to Windsor residents. While the number itself is impressive, its true impact is measured in the meals served, families supported, and children's mornings made brighter.

The Goodfellows rely heavily on local participation, and contributions from high-visibility partners like the Spitfires help inspire more people to give. Community members know that when they donate to the Goodfellows, their support stays in Windsor and directly helps neighbours who need it most.

Looking Ahead: Continuing the Tradition

As the holiday season continues, Windsor Goodfellows will keep working to meet the needs of the community, and the Spitfires plan to remain active partners in that effort. From food drives to other charitable events throughout the season, the team understands that their role extends far beyond game nights at the WFCU Centre.

For Windsor residents, the message is simple: when the community rallies together, everyone wins.







