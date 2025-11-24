2-1 Record with Teddy Bear Chaos

November 24, 2025

The Windsor Spitfires entered their three-in-three weekend looking to prove they could handle both the grind and the pressure. Three games, three nights, two cities-and when it was over, Windsor had delivered one of their most complete stretches of the season, winning twice and showing resilience in all three contests.

Friday, Nov. 21 - Windsor 4, Saginaw 1

The weekend opened at the WFCU Centre, where the Spitfires came out fast, structured, and motivated against the visiting Saginaw Spirit. Windsor's forecheck dictated the early pace, hemming Saginaw in and forcing turnovers that quickly turned into quality chances.

A pair of first-period goals set the tone, including a sharp finish off a rush play that brought the crowd to life just 24 seconds in. Windsor continued to press in the second, adding to their lead through a crisp passing play which sprung Ethan Garden on a breakaway. The Spirit broke the shutout in the third, but the Spitfires responded with a fourth goal on a powerplay into the empty net to thoroughly put the game out of reach.

Strong goaltending and a committed defensive effort sealed the 4-1 win, earning Windsor an energized start to the demanding weekend.

Saturday, Nov. 22 - Saginaw 2, Windsor 1

One night later, the rivals reconvened-this time in Saginaw-and the tone shifted dramatically. The Spirit came out determined to avenge Friday's loss, and a tight checking game emerged early. Windsor still generated chances, but the Spirit clogged the neutral zone and slowed the pace.

The Spirit scored the game's opening goal off the rush as Barabanov went in and scored halfway through the first frame. The game would be a defensive battle as the next 45 minutes went scoreless. The Spirit would add a second marker with just 5 minutes left in the third period.

Late in the game, the Spitfires would score to cut the lead to 2-1 with just 67 seconds to play. Windsor pressed with the net empty but couldn't find the equalizer. It was a frustrating loss, but the Spitfires' effort was anything but lacking.

Sunday, Nov. 23 - Windsor 5, Guelph 1

Back home for the Sunday finale, the Spitfires delivered a statement performance. Facing the Guelph Storm in their third game in as many nights, Windsor looked energized rather than exhausted, exploding for one of their most dominant outings of the season.

A strong first period gave them the edge as the Spitfires would shut down the Storm. Just 93 seconds into the contest, Carson Woodall scored to unleash the teddy bear toss, sending 4,325 stuffed animals raining onto the ice during the annual event in support of Sparky's Toy Drive. Just 13 seconds later, the Spitfires capitalized on a turnover by the Guelph goaltender and had a 2-0 cushion early on. Guelph managed a lone goal, but Windsor's transition game clicked all night, feeding multiple odd-man rushes, and the penalty-kill struck again to extend the lead. They piled on two more to secure a commanding 5-1 victory.

The depth of the lineup was on full display, with scoring spread throughout the roster and Michael Newlove turning in another rock-steady performance.

The Spitfires host the Owen Sound Attack on Wednesday, November 26 at 7:05 p.m., before heading on the road for back-to-back games in Guelph and Owen Sound on Friday and Saturday.







