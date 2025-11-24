Overage Spirit Forward Nic Sima Commits to University of Michigan

Published on November 24, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - Spirit forward Nic Sima will join the University of Michigan Wolverines for the 2026-2027 NCAA season, the overager announced via Instagram on Monday morning.

Sima is fresh off a first-star performance on Saturday night, where he scored the game-winner in the third period of Saginaw's 2-1 victory over the Windsor Spitfires. His seven goals place him fourth on the team, and Sima has 7G-5A-12P in 22 games this season.

Originally acquired in a trade with the North Bay Battalion in November of 2022, Sima has skated in 188 games with the Spirit, scoring 37G-39A-76P. His 264 total OHL games between the Spirit and Battalion place him seventh among active OHLers today, and he has 92 career points (43G-49A).

Sima has seen 37 games of playoff action between the Battalion and Spirit as well, with 4G-5A-9P. He scored a pair of goals in five games at the 2024 Memorial Cup, including the opening marker of the tournament in Saginaw's round-robin victory over the Moose Jaw Warriors.

Three games are on deck for Sima and the Spirit this week, starting Wednesday night in Flint. The Spirit take on the Firebirds at the Dort Financial Center at 7:00pm.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.