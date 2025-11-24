Bulldogs Land the Jett; Acquire Luchanko from Guelph

Published on November 24, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman today announced the acquisition of forward Jett Luchanko from the Guelph Storm in exchange for forward Layne Gallacher and four draft selections; 2027 2nd (KIT), 2028 2nd (SBY), 2029 3rd (BFD), 2029 5th (BRAM).

Luchanko, a London native, arrives to Brantford with an already incredible resume. Originally selected 12th overall in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection Draft by the Storm after leading the London Jr. Knights U16 AAA program to the 2022 ALLIANCE Championship, Luchanko has scored 161 points in 171 games in his OHL career including 147 over his last 125 games from 2023 to 2025. Luchanko's 20 goals & 54 assists in the 2023-24 season earned him a 1st round selection by the Philadelphia Flyers 13th overall in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. Following a 21 goal & 35 assist for 56 point performance in a 2024-25 season where he was named captain of the Storm, Luchanko is off to another tremendous start in 2025-26 posting 2 goals & 15 assists for 17 points in just 11 games.

Luchanko has impressively started both the 2023-24 & 2024-25 seasons in the National Hockey League with the Flyers. Playing in 4 games to being each of the past two seasons, Luchanko has also starred with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the AHL, skating in 9 regular season games in the 2024-25 season posting 3 assists, Luchanko tied for 2nd on the team in playoff scoring racking up 6 assists over 7 playoff games.

On the international stage, Luchanko has represented Canada at the U17, U18 & U20 levels earning a silver medal at the World U17 Hockey Challenge & gold medal at the U18 World Championships, with now Bulldogs teammates Marek Vanacker & Ryerson Leenders.

"We are incredibly excited to acquire Jett Luchanko." said Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman. "Jett brings elite speed, is outstanding in the dots, and is an exceptional playmaker. He is a player who immediately makes our hockey club better. He has been a priority target for us from day one, and we could not be more thrilled to officially welcome Jett Luchanko and his family to the Brantford Bulldogs.".

Layne Gallacher headlines the package heading back to the Guelph Storm. The Brooklin product has played a starring role with both the Oshawa Generals U16 AAA program and Ajax/Pickering Raiders U18 AAA programs, finishing in the top of the provincial scoring chart in both seasons. Selected in the 4th round, 73rd overall of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection Draft, Gallacher earned his way to the Bulldogs roster as a 16-year old season skating in 9 games with the team and solidifying himself as a budding star. Gallacher arrived for the 2025-26 season ready to take a large step forward and has done just that, posting 5 goals & 7 assists for 12 points over 21 games to open the year while playing an advanced 200-foot game for his age and experience. A tremendous character off the ice, Gallacher will be a positive influence in any locker room he steps into.

"We're sad to lose Layne. He's an incredible young person and player." said Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman. "We look at this as a great opportunity for him to grow his game this year and to help lead Guelph next season as they host the Memorial Cup. We wish him nothing but the very best and will be cheering for his continued success.".

Luchanko is expected to suit up for the first time as a member of the Brantford Bulldogs on Friday night, November 28th, in Brampton followed by him home debut against the Kitchener Rangers on Saturday night, November 29th at TD Civic Centre.







