Weekly Report

Published on November 24, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

What a week it was for the Barrie Colts, as the team showcased skill, resilience, and historic milestones across a thrilling three-game road series. With three victories secured, the Colts continue to climb the division standings while celebrating standout individual performances.

The week kicked off with a special night in Sudbury as the Colts secured a 5-2 victory. Forward Justin Handsor scored his first career OHL goal, sneaking the puck past the Wolves' goaltender and marking a memorable milestone. Defenseman Cole Emerton, a young talent with a bright future, also scored his first OHL goal in the third period with the game tied 2-2. Their contributions helped propel Barrie to a dominant road win, setting the tone for a successful week.

Next, the Colts travelled to Erie, Pennsylvania, for a tightly contested matchup. After a scoreless first period, Cole Beaudoin broke through with a goal, followed by Carter Lowe adding his fourth goal of the season. The contest extended into overtime and ultimately a shootout. In the decisive moment, Kashawn Aitcheson scored in the shootout, and Emil Hemming clinched the win, giving Barrie a 3-2 shootout victory. Beaudoin's performance this week further highlighted his role as an offensive leader for the Colts.

Looking for a third win on the week, the Colts faced the IceDogs in Niagara on Saturday night. Cole Beaudoin opened the scoring with poised possession and a powerful shot from the slot, helping the Colts build momentum. Kashawn Aitcheson followed with a goal in the second period, which proved to be the game-winner, leading Barrie to a 4-3 victory. This impressive week saw Beaudoin climb to third in OHL scoring with 37 points. At the same time, Aitcheson continues to dominate among defensemen with 16 goals, holding a six-goal lead over the nearest competitor.

Looking Ahead

The Barrie Colts hit the road to Sudbury on Friday to take on the Wolves, then return home on Saturday night vs. Kingston for the annual Teddy Bear Toss in partnership with FamilyConnexions.

Fans are invited to be part of this special evening-cheer on the Colts, support a great cause, and don't forget to bring a Teddy Bear!

