Easton Rye Named Mary Browns Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week
Published on November 24, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
(Peterborough, ON) - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that Peterborough Petes netminder Easton Rye is the Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week, going 2-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average and .952 save percentage.
Rye turned aside 34-of-35 shots on Thursday night as the Petes were 7-1 winners over the Brampton Steelheads. He stopped 26 more shots on Saturday as Peterborough prevailed over visiting Kingston 6-2, improving to 14-8-1-1 for fourth in the Eastern Conference.
A 19-year-old hometown product from Peterborough, Rye sits tied for the OHL lead with 13 wins, owning a 2.77 goals-against average and .914 save percentage over 19 games. The 6-foot, 196Ib. goaltender owns a career mark of 24-22-3-2 with a 3.63 goals-against average and .898 save percentage through 57 career regular season games since the Petes selected him in the fifth round (89th overall) of the 2022 OHL Priority Selection.
The Petes are back in action on Thursday, November 27, when they host the North Bay Battalion. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Tickets are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during business hours. The game will also be broadcasted live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5., and Flo Hockey.
