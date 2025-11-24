Storm Complete Trade with the Bulldogs

Published on November 24, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







GUELPH - Guelph Storm General Manager George Burnett has announced today that the club has traded forward Jett Luchanko to the Brantford Bulldogs in exchange for forward Layne Gallacher, a second round pick (Kitchener) in 2027, a second round pick (Sudbury) in 2028, a third round pick (Brantford) in 2029, and a fifth round pick (Brampton) in the 2029 OHL Priority Selection.

Guelph Acquires:

F - Layne Gallacher

2027 2ndround pick (KIT)

2028 2ndround pick (SBY)

2029 3rd round pick (BFD)

2029 5th round pick (BRAM)

Brantford Acquires:

F - Jett Luchanko

Layne Gallacher, the 6'1, 180lbs centreman from Brooklin, Ontario was originally selected by Brantford in the fourth round of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. This season, the 2008-born left-shot forward has five goals and seven assists for 12 points and a +9 in 21 regular season games. Prior to joining the Bulldogs organization, Gallacher notched 14 goals and 32 assists for 46 points in 26 games with the Ajax/Pickering Raiders U18 AAA squad. In his OHL draft season, Gallacher recorded 53 goals and 77 assists for 130 points in 105 games. Gallacher is eligible for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft and was recently recognized by NHL Central Scouting in October's Preliminary Players to Watch List.

"Layne has had an excellent start to his season and brings a combination of size, skill, competitiveness and skating ability to our club now and in the future," said General Manager George Burnett. "Unfortunately, Layne is currently dealing with an injury but we anticipate him returning to our lineup early in the new year."

The entire Guelph Storm organization would like to thank Jett for his dedication, hard work and commitment throughout his last four years with the hockey club and would like to wish him and the entire Luchanko family the best as he finishes his OHL career and moves on to the Philadelphia Flyers organization.

