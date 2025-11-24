Sarnia Sting Name Mathieu Turcotte as Head Coach

Published on November 24, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sarnia Sting News Release







The Sarnia Sting Hockey Club is proud to announce the hiring of Mathieu Turcotte as the organization's next Head Coach.

Turcotte brings extensive coaching experience from the QMJHL, Hockey Canada and elite development programs. Most recently, he served as Head Coach of the Blainville Boisbriand Armada for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons. His QMJHL background also includes assistant coaching roles with the Drummondville Voltigeurs, the Chicoutimi Sagueneens and the Val d'Or Foreurs.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mathieu Turcotte as the next head coach of the Sarnia Sting," noted General Manager, Dylan Seca. "Mathieu is an exceptional communicator and a proven developer of young talent, and his vision for how the game should be played aligns perfectly with the direction of our organization. His experience with Hockey Canada, including the Gold Medal in each of the U17 and U18 world championships and the head coaching experience at the U18 Hlinka tournament, has given him a deep understanding of elite standards and the preparation required to succeed at the highest levels. That background will be an asset to our players and staff."

During his time away from the QMJHL, Turcotte strengthened his development background as both Head Coach and General Manager in the QMAAA with the Lévis Commandeurs, now known as Lévis Chevaliers. His leadership helped build strong, competitive environments and further solidified his reputation as a developer of young talent.

Turcotte's recent work with Hockey Canada showcases his leadership on the international stage and the confidence the program has placed in his ability to guide elite athletes. In 2024-25 he served as Head Coach of Canada White at the U17 World Challenge in Sarnia, leading the team to a gold medal. He then earned another gold as an assistant coach at the U18 World Championship, followed by a bronze medal as Head Coach at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. Throughout these events he also had the opportunity to coach several top Canadian prospects, including current Sting players Alessandro Di Iorio and Beckham Edwards as well as recently acquired forward Tyler Challenger.

"I am truly honoured by the opportunity to lead the Sarnia Sting and excited for the challenge," shares Sarnia Sting Head Coach, Mathieu Turcotte. "I would like to thank the Sting organization for their trust and look forward to working with the talented group of players and staff."

The Sarnia Sting look forward to beginning this new chapter under Turcotte's leadership as we continue the 2025-26 season.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.