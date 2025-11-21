Windsor Spitfires Acquire 2 Conditional Picks from the Sudbury Wolves for Rights to Paolo Frasca
Published on November 21, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Windsor Spitfires News Release
WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires have traded the rights of goaltender Paolo Frasca (2006) to the Sudbury Wolves in exchange for a conditional 15th round pick in 2026 (NIAG) and a conditional 5th round pick in 2029 (OS).
Frasca was drafted by the Spitfires in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection in the 11th round, 222nd overall. He has played for St. Andrew's College and the Victoria Grizzlies of the BCHL since being drafted.
