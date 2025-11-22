Attack Take Wild Battle of Highway 6 Meeting in Guelph

Published on November 21, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Attack made another trip down highway 6 on Friday night kicking off a 3-in-3 weekend on the road against the newly minted 2027 Memorial Cup hosts in Guelph. Owen Sound headed into the game 4 points up on the Storm trailing the Midwest division leaders in London by just a point.

Just 3 minutes into the game, the Attack's 4th line broke out of their own end for a two-on-one with Attack rookie defenseman turned injury-fill-in forward tucking in an Easton Mikus rebound for his first career OHL goal. Just a short time later, Tristan Delisle continued his scorching start to the season hitting home his own rebound for his 16th goal in 24 games. Guelph would answer back before the middle-mark of the first making the Bears pay on their first powerplay opportunity after Elliot Arnett got caught for hooking. Guelph's Jaakko Wycisk tipped a point shot in past Attack netminder Trenten Bennett who was making his 10th appearance of the season for Owen Sound. The Storm would capitalize on another break, with Charlie Paquette taking a 2-on-1 feed around Bennett and tying the game headed to the first intermission.

In the second frame, the Storm kept the pressure on with Parker Snelgrove tucking an Ethan Meidema feed to give Guelph their first lead of the game. From there, the Attack bounced back with Tristan Delisle netting his 2nd of the game off of a feed from the newest Attack forward Caden Taylor. Then the Bears started to roll, Maple Leafs prospect and the Attack's leading assist-man Harry Nansi ripped a shot from the slot past Zachary Jovanovski in the Guelph net, then Pierce Mbuyi took a shorthanded breakaway and batted the rebound out of mid-air just as the penalty expired to restore the Bear's 2-goal lead headed to the final period.

In the 3rd, Guelph responded early looking to keep the game close with Illia Shybinskyi netting a goal shortly into the final frame. Then the game took a wild turn with 8 more goals in the final 18 minutes of play. Tristan Delisle tucked his 3rd of the game for his 2nd hat-trick of the year, Nansi added a 2nd tally, and Cole Zurawski added 3 of his own including the eventual empty net-sealing final goal. Shybinskyi added a 2nd goal, and Paquette had a hat-trick of his own for the Storm. Carter George (10/11) ended up with the win after coming in for Bennett (28/34) on Guelph's 6th marker of the game. Jovanovski (31/40) faced all 9 of the Bear's 5-on-5 goals. Final score in this one, 10-7 for Owen Sound, the highest scoring game of the 2025-26 season so far.

