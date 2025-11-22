67's Use Three Third Period Goals to Defeat Rangers 5-3
Published on November 21, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener, Ont. - The Rangers had a quick turnaround from their game on Tuesday night; looking to carry the momentum from the win. The Blueshirts came out firing, getting to Ryder Fetterolf early, with Jakub Chromiak getting them on the board just 5:01 into the first period for his third goal of the season, with assists coming from Andrew Vermulan and Christian Humphreys.
The 67's answered immediately as Jack Dever tied the game up at one just 50 seconds later. Ottawa opened the second period with a quick goal from Ryan White to take a 2-1 lead. Matthew Hlacar evened the score on a tipped shot for his third of the season, with assists coming from Carson Campbell and Evan Headrick. With the game tied at two through forty minutes of play, the 67's scored three unanswered to take a 5-2 lead in the third. With five minutes to play, Christian Humphreys scored to get the Aud back on their feet; but it wasn't enough, as the 67's held on for their fifth straight victory.
Attendance: 6,703
Game Highlights
Scoring Summary:
First Period
OTT 0 - KIT 1 - PPG
5:01 Jakub Chromiak (3) - Andrew Vermeulen, Christian Humphreys
OTT 1 - KIT 1
5:51 Jack Dever (5) - Ondrej Ruml, Jasper Kuhta
Second Period
OTT 2 - KIT 1
2:54 Ryan White (2) - Jack Dever, Shaan Kingwell
OTT 2 - KIT 2
14:38 Matthew Hlacar (3) - Carson Campbell, Evan Headrick
Third Period
OTT 3 - KIT 2
7:02 Nic Whitehead (11) - Shaan Kingwell
OTT 4 - KIT 2 - GWG
11:58 Cooper Foster (14) - Kohyn Eshkawkogan, Filip Ekberg
OTT 5 - KIT 2 - PPG
14:36 Cooper Foster (15) - Kohyn Eshkawkogan, Ondrej Ruml
OTT 5 - KIT 3
15:44 Christian Humphreys (8) - Alexander Bilecki
The Numbers Game:
Shots: OTT 33 - KIT 26
Power play: OTT 1/5 - KIT 1/3
FO%: OTT 54% - KIT 46%
The Starting Goalies:
Ryder Fetterolf (OTT) - 23/26 Saves, Three Goals Against, Win
Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 28/33 Saves, Five Goals Against, Loss
UP NEXT:
The Kitchener Rangers complete their weekend action with their lone trip to Oshawa for a Sunday matchup against the Generals. Puck drop is set for 6:05 p.m. at the Tribute Communities Centre.
