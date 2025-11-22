Firebirds Acquire Ihnat Pazii from North Bay

November 21, 2025

Flint Firebirds News Release







BRAMPTON, Ont. - The Flint Firebirds announced on Friday night that they have acquired forward Ihnat Pazii and a fourth-round draft pick from the North Bay Battalion in exchange for forward Kaden Pitre.

Pazii joins the Firebirds after spending the last two-plus seasons with the Battalion, who selected him in the first round of the 2023 CHL Import Draft. A native of Kharkiv, Ukraine, Pazii has six goals and 10 assists in 22 games played for North Bay this season. Over 123 games for the Battalion, he has totaled 25 goals and 35 assists.

Pitre heads to North Bay having put up five goals and two assists in 12 games this season. He has played in 167 games for the Firebirds since the 2022-23 season and has 44 goals and 57 assists in his career with Flint. Pitre was selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the sixth round of the 2024 NHL Draft.

In addition to Pazii, the Firebirds are receiving the Windsor Spitfires' fourth round pick in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection.

Flint will continue its road trip on Saturday afternoon in Guelph against the Storm. Puck drop at the Sleeman Centre is scheduled for 4:07 p.m.







