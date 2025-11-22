Game Day, Game 23, Firebirds at Storm - 4:07 p.m.

Published on November 22, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sleeman Centre

Guelph, Ontario

4:07 p.m.

Watch (FloHockey) | Listen (US 103.1 FM) | Game Center

LAST TIME OUT: Mason Vaccari made 21 saves, Josh Colosimo scored and the Firebirds eventually beat the Brampton Steelheads in a shootout, 2-1, on Friday night at the CAA Centre. Nathan Aspinall and Jimmy Lombardi both scored in the shootout and Vaccari made two saves to help the Firebirds to their seventh consecutive win.

BIRDS ON FIRE: Flint has now won seven games in a row, which is its longest winning streak of the season and the longest active winning streak in the OHL. The Birds' current streak is also tied for the second-longest winning streak in the OHL this season and one shy of the current high-water mark of eight, set by the Brantford Bulldogs between October 9 - 26. Flint has outscored its opponents, 32-15, during its winning streak.

ENTER PAZII: The Firebirds acquired forward Ihnat Pazii and a fourth round pick from the North Bay Battalion on Friday night in exchange for forward Kaden Pitre. Pazii has six goals and 10 assists in 22 games for the Battalion this season and is in his third season with North Bay.

HITTING THE ROAD: The Firebirds will play three games this weekend over the span of three days, all of which will be played on the road. It's the second three-in-three for the Birds this season; they previously won two out of three when they played at Kitchener then home against Erie and Owen Sound in the span of three days. Flint is 6-3-1-0 on the road this season and has won its last three road games.

CLATTY TO THE SHOW: The Edmonton Oilers announced on Friday that they have called up former Firebirds captain Connor Clattenburg from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors. Clattenburg could make his NHL debut for Edmonton as soon as Saturday night against the Florida Panthers.

ODDS AND ENDS: Flint improved to 2-0 in shootouts with Friday's win...the Storm played the Owen Sound Attack at home on Friday. Guelph lost, 10-7...the CHL announced on Thursday that Guelph will be the host of the 2027 Memorial Cup...the Firebirds now have the second most points in the Western Conference. They sit in third place, because the leader of a division can be now lower than second.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds will conclude their three-in-three road trip on Sunday afternoon in Owen Sound. Puck drop at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Center is scheduled for 2 p.m.







