Frontenacs Seek Redemption in Peterborough Tonight

Published on November 22, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough, ON - Just 24 hours after a hard-fought battle at Slush Puppie Place, the Kingston Frontenacs are back at it, this time on the road; as they visit the Peterborough Petes tonight at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

Last night's matchup in Kingston was a tight, physical contest that needed overtime to find a winner. The Petes escaped with a 3-2 victory, but it was a game that showed the Frontenacs' resilience. Kingston controlled long stretches of play after shaky first period and answered each Peterborough push before ultimately falling in the extra frame. Tonight, the Fronts will look to flip the script.

Despite the loss, Kingston showed encouraging signs last night, particularly in their forecheck pressure and ability to take over the game in the second period. The challenge now is sustaining that energy in a back-to-back and finding the finishing touch that can tip a close game in their favor; especially on the power play.

Tonight's rematch offers a chance for immediate redemption. If Kingston brings the same compete level with a sharper edge in key moments, they'll put themselves in a strong position to earn two points on enemy ice. Troy Mann has already said that Matt Minchak will get the start tonight, but no other changes are expected in the lineup tonight.

Players to Watch:

Kingston - Jacob Battaglia (#88)

Battaglia and his running mate Tyler Hopkins seem to always put up points against Peterborough. Hopkins had both goals for the black and gold last night, so we now look to Battaglia to contribute on the score sheet tonight. The Calgary Flames prospect is just two points away from 200 in his OHL career and you know he'll be motivated to get that milestone checked off his list.

Peterborough - Adam Novotny (#16)

Novotny was in on all three goals last night, including scoring the overtime winner under 30 seconds into the extra frame. After a slow start to the season as he was acclimating to North American ice, Novotny has flipped the switch and has become Peterborough's best player night in and night out. The 2026 NHL Draft eligible forward continues to climb draft boards as he's only getting better as the season goes on.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's New Country 98.9 and 98.3 FLY FM. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away.







