Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit vs Windsor Spitfires

Published on November 22, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw, Mich. - The Spirit (7-10-3-3) return home to the Dow Event Center for the first time in two weeks to finish up a weekend series against the Windsor Spitfires (16-4-2-1) on Saturday, November 22nd. The Spirit will be celebrating Military Appreciation Night, presented by the Michigan Elks Association.

Today's Game:

Puck drop is at 7:05 pm.

Saginaw's specialty military themed jerseys will be auctioned off after the game, with proceeds benefiting the region's veterans.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 FM WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: FloHockey

Last Game:

The two teams faced off last night at the WFCU Centre, where the Spitfires took a 4-1 victory. AJ Spellacy opened the scoring just 23 seconds into the game. Liam Greentree and Anthony Cristoforo both had multi-point nights; Greentree scored two goals for the Spitfires, and Cristoforo had two assists. James Guo scored his first goal of the season in the third period for the Spirit's lone goal of the game.

The Spirit's Stepan Shurygin saved 25/27 shots. Joey Costanzo stopped 22/23 shots in his 12th win of the season, tied for the most wins in the OHL.

This Season:

This will be the fourth of eight meetings between the Spirit and the Spitfires this season. The Spitfires took their first win against the Spirit on Friday night with a 4-1 win. The Spirit took the first two wins of the season series with a 6-5 overtime win on October 26th and a 6-3 win on November 1st.

Dima Zhilkin and Nic Sima have both scored hat-tricks against the Spitfire this season. Zhilkin's came in the 6-5 comeback win at the WFCU Centre in October, while Sima's came at home in the Dow to start the month of November.

Players to Watch:

Zhilkin is coming off a six-point weekend on the team's Central Division road trip and looking to get momentum back against a Windsor team against whom he's found success this year. He has four points against the Spitfires this season with three goals and an assist.

Nikita Klepov has also had production against Windsor this season, with six points in three matchups (2G-4A). Klepov had an assist on Guo's goal on Friday night, marking his third assist in his last two games. Klepov was recently announced to the CHL USA Prospects challenge roster, taking place November 25th and 26th, to showcase top talent around the CHL.

Windsor captain Liam Greentree secured his 25th and 26th points against the Spirit on Friday night with a two-goal effort, securing his 280th OHL point. Greentree is on a six-game scoring streak, dating back to his four-point night against Flint on November 2nd. Greentree has four goals against the Spirit this season.

Ethan Belchetz also extended his scoring streak with an assist on Friday night. The winger has at least one point in each of his last eight games, dating back to a three-point night in the Spitfires' 6-5 loss against the Spirit on October 26th. Belchetz leads Windsor with a 12-plus rating so far this season, with 28 total points on the season.

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players: Jacob Cloutier (WPG), Miroslav Satan (WSH)

Windsor's NHL Drafted Players: AJ Spellacy (CHI), Liam Greentree (LA), Jack Nesbitt (PHI)







