Edwards Scores Twice as Otters Down Sting

Published on November 22, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie, Pennsylvania - The Otters would continue their homestand Saturday with the first of four match-ups this regular season against the Sarnia Sting. Coming off of a tough shootout loss Friday, Erie would look to get back in the win column in a building that has been kind to them this season. With both teams entering Saturday's game tied in the standings, this would be a crucial contest so early in the season.

Similarly to the previous evening, the first 20 minutes of Saturday's faceoff against the Sting was slow. Little opportunity was had between both teams who were struggling to find their groove. Though attempts on goal were hard to come by, penalties were not. Both teams would go on the power-play twice in the first period, though neither was able to capitalize off of the deficit. The opening frame would conclude with zeroes on the board at 0-0.

This in-conference matchup would see a lot more action in the second period. Alex Misiak (3) would get the ball rolling early on, as he would slide one in past Quinlan less than three minutes into the period off of a clean series of passes from Agrette and Frazer on the power-play making it 1-0 Otters. The Sting were able to keep things interesting however, when Jordan Bax (8) would answer for Sarnia around the midway point to tie the game at 1-1. An iffy play, looking to be scored offsides according to the back of the Erie bench, this play would be challenged and after extensive review, awarded to Sarnia, putting the score at 1-1 nine minutes remaining. Eager to get back in the lead, the Otters would put a high press on the Sting, relentless in the attacking zone. Things would finally turn once again in the Otters favor as Dylan Edwards (10) would score his second of the weekend, putting Erie back in the lead with less than two minutes in the middle period, an advantage they would hold going into the third at 2-1.

The final period of the weekend was a smooth show for Erie. Building off of their momentum and keeping their energy up of the attack, the Otters would go on to see three goals in this period. The first goal was 11 for number 11, Dylan Edwards (GWG, [2], 11) burying his second of the night to put the Otters at a two-goal lead, giving a tense Otters crowd the opportunity to take a deep breath, making the score 3-1. Though the Stings Bax ([2], 9) would be able to earn another in the final minute, making, it was not enough as Jake Murray (3)would score the insurance goal in an empty net, ending the battle at a 4-2 take-down, favoring the Otters. Though the Otters offense was on fire, it would be remiss to overlook Noah Erilden's dominant performance in goal, saving 24 of 26 shots for the night, an active role in the crease ensuring the Otters finished the weekend on a high note.

