Attack Hold on in Close One Against the 67's

Published on November 22, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







Coming off a 10-7 win on friday night the Bears welcomed the Ottawa 67's to the Bayshore on Saturday night looking to get back on a roll with a 2nd straight win. The Attack were also looking to keep momentum going into their third and final game of the weekend against Flint on Sunday.

Early in the game both goalies were in top form as both teams traded chances. Moving close to the middle of the frame the Attack would strike first when Easton Mikus found Noah Roberts at the point and he ripped one past Jaeden Nelson to give the Bears a 1-0 lead that they would take into the intermission.

The second frame kicked into gear at the 15 minute mark as the 67's found their way back into the game when Cooper Foster headed in on a 3 on 2 and took a shot on net that popped into the air and Nic Whitehead sitting on the doorstep would bat it into the net. Five minutes later Noah Roberts would find a rushing Cole Zurawski who walked over the blue line and unleashed an absolute snipe past Nelson to restore the lead for Bears and they would hold on to it into intermission.

Both teams would continue to trade chances in the third, and both goalies continued to play well and make great save after great save, but with time winding down the Attack would get a chance on a power play with the Ottawa net empty the Attack just missed the net and the 67's flew the opposite direction, with one more opportunity to try and tie it. A two on one would develop with just seconds left, the puck found the back of the net but with 0:00 on the clock. After review time was already expired and the Attack would hold on to the 2-1 lead and win their second straight game.

Up next for the Bears is a clash with the Flint Firebirds on Sunday at 2pm. Tickets are available for the afternoon matinee at the MacVicar and McComb Sutton-Sound Realty Attack Box Office, over the phone at 519-371-7452, or online at tickets.attackhockey.com.







