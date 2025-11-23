Frontenacs End Their Weekend with a Second Defeat to the Peterborough Petes

Published on November 22, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Peterborough, ON - The Frontenacs took a quick trip down the 401 to play the second half of a home and home series against the Peterborough Petes on Saturday night. The Petes left Kingston with a 3-2 win in overtime, so the Frontenacs were looking for some instant redemption 24 hours after a loss.

Kingston caught a snag in their redemption hopes as Matthew Perreault notched his first career OHL goal to open the scoring for the Petes just under ten minutes into the contest. Just four minutes after Peterborough opened the scoring, they would find the back of the net again off the stick of Brennan Faulkner on a short handed opportunity.

The second period got off to a good start as Aleks Kulemin scored his second of the season with a laser of a wrist shot going over the glove of Easton Rye and into the top corner to make it a 2-1 deficit. Unfortunately for Kingston, just 20 seconds after cutting the Peterborough lead in half, the Petes responded with a goal from Braydon McCallum.

Adam Levac added another goal for Peterborough to make it 4-1 before Jacob Battaglia scored a beautiful backhand goal to give life to a struggling Frontenacs power play, once again cutting the Peterborough lead in half. Before the second period came to a close, Brennan Faulkner score hid second of the game to make it 5-2 with just 17 seconds left in the second.

The third period began with Gavin Betts replacing Matt Minchak in net for Kingston, but the results stayed the same. Just 3:42 into the period Matthew Soto scored to make it 6-2 for the Petes; and that's how the game would end for the Frontenacs, bringing their consecutive games with a point streak to an end.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.