Connor Clattenburg Makes NHL Debut for Edmonton Oilers
Published on November 22, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Flint Firebirds News Release
SUNRISE, Fla. - Former Firebirds captain Connor Clattenburg made his NHL debut with the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night against the Florida Panthers. Clattenburg had two shots on goal, one hit, one blocked shot and a roughing minor while skating on the Oilers fourth line during a 6-3 Edmonton win over the Panthers.
Clattenburg was called up by the Oilers from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors on Friday. Over 15 games with the Condors, Clattenburg had one goal, one assist, five fighting majors and 59 penalty minutes.
The 20-year-old forward played 76 games for the Firebirds over two seasons and had 25 goals and 27 assists. He was originally acquired via a trade from the Soo Greyhounds in January of 2024 and was Flint's captain during the 2024-25 season. Edmonton selected him in the fifth round of the 2024 NHL Draft and signed him to an entry-level contract in December of 2024.
"It's been surreal. It's a dream come true, I have all my family here, it's pretty special," Clattenburg said to Oilers TV on the bench during warmups after completing his rookie lap.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 22, 2025
- Attack Hold on in Close One Against the 67's - Owen Sound Attack
- Sima Scores Game-Winner, Shurygin Stops 31 in 2-1 Win over Windsor - Saginaw Spirit
- Edwards Scores Twice as Otters Down Sting - Erie Otters
- Frontenacs End Their Weekend with a Second Defeat to the Peterborough Petes - Kingston Frontenacs
- Connor Clattenburg Makes NHL Debut for Edmonton Oilers - Flint Firebirds
- Faulkner Scores Twice in Home Win over Frontenacs - Peterborough Petes
- Firebirds Beat Guelph, 4-3, for Eighth Consecutive Win - Flint Firebirds
- Frontenacs Seek Redemption in Peterborough Tonight - Kingston Frontenacs
- Wolves Acquire Kostuch from Sarnia - Sudbury Wolves
- Sting Complete Trade with Sudbury Wolves - Sarnia Sting
- Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit vs Windsor Spitfires - Saginaw Spirit
- Game Day, Game 23, Firebirds at Storm - 4:07 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.