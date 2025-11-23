Connor Clattenburg Makes NHL Debut for Edmonton Oilers

Published on November 22, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

SUNRISE, Fla. - Former Firebirds captain Connor Clattenburg made his NHL debut with the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night against the Florida Panthers. Clattenburg had two shots on goal, one hit, one blocked shot and a roughing minor while skating on the Oilers fourth line during a 6-3 Edmonton win over the Panthers.

Clattenburg was called up by the Oilers from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors on Friday. Over 15 games with the Condors, Clattenburg had one goal, one assist, five fighting majors and 59 penalty minutes.

The 20-year-old forward played 76 games for the Firebirds over two seasons and had 25 goals and 27 assists. He was originally acquired via a trade from the Soo Greyhounds in January of 2024 and was Flint's captain during the 2024-25 season. Edmonton selected him in the fifth round of the 2024 NHL Draft and signed him to an entry-level contract in December of 2024.

"It's been surreal. It's a dream come true, I have all my family here, it's pretty special," Clattenburg said to Oilers TV on the bench during warmups after completing his rookie lap.







