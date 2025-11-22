Sting Complete Trade with Sudbury Wolves

Published on November 22, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sarnia Sting News Release







Sarnia Sting General Manager, Dylan Seca, announced this morning that the Hockey Club has acquired an 6th round pick in the 2026 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection (SBY) and a conditional 5th round pick in the 2027 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection (SBY) in exchange for forward Carter Kostuch.

"We felt this move helps Kostuch get what could be a little more opportunity," Shared General Manager, Dylan Seca. "He's gone through a significant injury and has been working through several procedures over the last few weeks, which is why he hasn't been with the team. When this opportunity came up that allows him to play when he's ready, we felt it was prudent to support both him and his family. In the end, we also receive a couple of draft picks that will help us in the coming years."

We thank Carter for his time in Sarnia and wish him the best moving forward.







