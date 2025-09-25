Sarnia Sting Acquire Forward Ben Pickell in Trade with Kingston Frontenacs
Published on September 25, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Sarnia Sting News Release
Sarnia Sting General Manager, Dylan Seca, announced this afternoon that the Hockey Club has acquired forward Ben Pickell in exchange for a 10th round pick in the 2029 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection (SAR).
"Ben is an energy player, he loves the rink, truly a player we believe can inject some leadership and speed into our lineup," shares Sarnia Sting General Manager, Dylan Seca. "He came on the radar after a strong playoff run with Kingston last season"
We welcome Ben Pickell to the Sarnia Sting Organization!
