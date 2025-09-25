Frontenacs Complete Trade with the Sarnia Sting
Published on September 25, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Kingston, ON - Frontenacs GM Kory Cooper has made a trade with the Sarnia Sting sending forward Ben Pickell to the Sting in exchange for Sarnia's own 2029 10th round pick.
"Decisions like this are one of the most difficult parts of this job." said General Manager Kory Cooper. "Ben is a good teammate, a fan favorite, and a great person. Unfortunately, we currently have too many OA players, so a move had to be made."
Pickell appeared in 64 games for the Frontenacs scoring 13 goals and 11 assists during the 2024-25 season. He added 4 goals and 2 assists in 11 playoff games.
"We needed to put an emphasis on our defensive group when it came to our OA players this season." continued Cooper. "It was important to me to do what I could to allow Ben to continue playing in the OHL for his OA season, and this move allows that to happen. We wish Ben nothing but the best of luck moving forward with his hockey career."
The Frontenacs host the Soo Greyhounds on Friday, September 26 at Slush Puppie Place. Game time is 7:05 PM. Tickets are available at www.kingtsonfrontenacs.com, or at the venue box office.
