Storm Announce Promotional Schedule for the 2025/2026 Season

The Guelph Storm have announced the promotional schedule for the 2025/2026 season.

Throughout the season, Storm fans will experience different theme nights and theme jerseys. As we progress into the season, more information about each promotional night will be made available on the Storm social media channels and website, so stay tuned!

Please note, the promotional schedule is subject to change.*

October

Friday, October 3rd 7:07pm vs. Saginaw - TBA

Saturday, October 4th 4:07pm vs. London - Food Drive sponsored by Brent Johnson of Wayne Pitman Ford

Friday, October 10th 7:07pm vs. North Bay - The Seed Night sponsored by Elinesky Schuett Private Wealth

Friday, October 17th 7:07pm vs. Owen Sound - Winter Wear Drive sponsored by Oosterveld Heating and Air Conditioning

Friday, October 24th 7:07pm vs. Kingston - Guelph Wish Fund Night sponsored by Caldwell Banker Neumann Real Estate

Sunday, October 26th vs. Ottawa

November

Sunday, November 2nd 2:07pm vs. Sarnia - game sponsored by TD Wealth

Wednesday, November 5th 6:37pm vs. London - Pink in the Rink sponsored by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Friday, November 14th 7:07pm vs. Windsor - Guelph Wellington Women in Crisis Night sponsored by Andra Arnold

Saturday, November 15th 7:07pm vs. Kitchener - Big Brothers Big Sisters Night sponsored by Owens Corning

Friday, November 21st 7:07pm vs. Owen Sound - Flu Clinic sponsored by Rexall

Saturday, November 22nd 4:07pm vs. Flint - TBA

Friday, November 28th 7:07pm vs. Windsor - Books for Kids sponsored by GuelphToday.com

Sunday, November 30th 2:07pm vs. Sudbury - Teddy Bear Toss sponsored by Brent Johnson and Rexall

December

Friday, December 5th 7:07pm vs. Saginaw - Toy Drive sponsored by Zehrs

Sunday, December 7th 2:07pm vs. Kitchener - TBA

Friday, December 12th 7:07pm vs. Sarnia - Community Backpack Project Night sponsored by Skyjack

January

Friday, January 2nd 7:07pm vs. Brantford - Jockstrap Weekend sponsored by First Responders

Sunday, January 4th 2:07pm vs. Peterborough - Jockstrap Weekend sponsored by the WOMB in support of the Guelph Diaper Relief Program

Friday, January 9th 7:07pm vs. Barrie - Manchu Wok

Friday, January 16th 7:70pm vs. Sault Ste. Marie - TBA

Friday, January 23rd 7:07pm vs. Erie - TBA

Friday, January 30th 7:07pm vs. Brampton - Inspire Night sponsored by Miijidaa Cafe + Bistro

February

Friday, February 13th 7:07pm vs. Flint - PEVS Protects sponsored by Skyjack

Monday, February 16th 7:07pm vs. Erie - Kids Takeover sponsored by Beth and Ryan Waller

Wednesday, February 25th 6:37pm vs. Kitchener - Farmers Night sponsored by Syngenta

Friday, February 27th 7:07pm vs. Niagara - Out on the Shelf Night

March

Friday, March 6th 7:07pm vs. Owen Sound - Home for Good Night sponsored by Meridian

Saturday, March 7th 4:07pm vs. Sault Ste. Marie - Timbits Hockey Day sponsored by Tim Hortons

Sunday, March 15th 6:37pm vs. Kitchener - Hall of Fame Game

Wednesday, March 18th 6:37pm vs. London - Captain's Cause sponsored by BDO

Friday, March 20th 7:07pm vs. Owen Sound - Fan Appreciation Night sponsored by Assured Automotive

