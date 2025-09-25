Storm Announce Promotional Schedule for the 2025/2026 Season
Guelph Storm News Release
The Guelph Storm have announced the promotional schedule for the 2025/2026 season.
Throughout the season, Storm fans will experience different theme nights and theme jerseys. As we progress into the season, more information about each promotional night will be made available on the Storm social media channels and website, so stay tuned!
Please note, the promotional schedule is subject to change.*
October
Friday, October 3rd 7:07pm vs. Saginaw - TBA
Saturday, October 4th 4:07pm vs. London - Food Drive sponsored by Brent Johnson of Wayne Pitman Ford
Friday, October 10th 7:07pm vs. North Bay - The Seed Night sponsored by Elinesky Schuett Private Wealth
Friday, October 17th 7:07pm vs. Owen Sound - Winter Wear Drive sponsored by Oosterveld Heating and Air Conditioning
Friday, October 24th 7:07pm vs. Kingston - Guelph Wish Fund Night sponsored by Caldwell Banker Neumann Real Estate
Sunday, October 26th vs. Ottawa
November
Sunday, November 2nd 2:07pm vs. Sarnia - game sponsored by TD Wealth
Wednesday, November 5th 6:37pm vs. London - Pink in the Rink sponsored by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
Friday, November 14th 7:07pm vs. Windsor - Guelph Wellington Women in Crisis Night sponsored by Andra Arnold
Saturday, November 15th 7:07pm vs. Kitchener - Big Brothers Big Sisters Night sponsored by Owens Corning
Friday, November 21st 7:07pm vs. Owen Sound - Flu Clinic sponsored by Rexall
Saturday, November 22nd 4:07pm vs. Flint - TBA
Friday, November 28th 7:07pm vs. Windsor - Books for Kids sponsored by GuelphToday.com
Sunday, November 30th 2:07pm vs. Sudbury - Teddy Bear Toss sponsored by Brent Johnson and Rexall
December
Friday, December 5th 7:07pm vs. Saginaw - Toy Drive sponsored by Zehrs
Sunday, December 7th 2:07pm vs. Kitchener - TBA
Friday, December 12th 7:07pm vs. Sarnia - Community Backpack Project Night sponsored by Skyjack
January
Friday, January 2nd 7:07pm vs. Brantford - Jockstrap Weekend sponsored by First Responders
Sunday, January 4th 2:07pm vs. Peterborough - Jockstrap Weekend sponsored by the WOMB in support of the Guelph Diaper Relief Program
Friday, January 9th 7:07pm vs. Barrie - Manchu Wok
Friday, January 16th 7:70pm vs. Sault Ste. Marie - TBA
Friday, January 23rd 7:07pm vs. Erie - TBA
Friday, January 30th 7:07pm vs. Brampton - Inspire Night sponsored by Miijidaa Cafe + Bistro
February
Friday, February 13th 7:07pm vs. Flint - PEVS Protects sponsored by Skyjack
Monday, February 16th 7:07pm vs. Erie - Kids Takeover sponsored by Beth and Ryan Waller
Wednesday, February 25th 6:37pm vs. Kitchener - Farmers Night sponsored by Syngenta
Friday, February 27th 7:07pm vs. Niagara - Out on the Shelf Night
March
Friday, March 6th 7:07pm vs. Owen Sound - Home for Good Night sponsored by Meridian
Saturday, March 7th 4:07pm vs. Sault Ste. Marie - Timbits Hockey Day sponsored by Tim Hortons
Sunday, March 15th 6:37pm vs. Kitchener - Hall of Fame Game
Wednesday, March 18th 6:37pm vs. London - Captain's Cause sponsored by BDO
Friday, March 20th 7:07pm vs. Owen Sound - Fan Appreciation Night sponsored by Assured Automotive
The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
