Storm Thank Larry Mellott

On Friday, September 19th the Guelph Storm recognized Larry Mellott ahead of the Home Opener puck drop.

The organization is proud to recognize a true legend of Guelph Storm hockey. For nearly three decades, Larry's voice brought the action to life for fans across our region. The Storm is honoured to celebrate the incredible career of Larry Mellott, the longtime radio voice of the Storm on 1460 CJOY. From thrilling playoff runs to unforgettable moments on home ice, Larry has been the soundtrack of Storm hockey.

In recognition of Larry's decades of commitment to the team and the fans, the Storm proudly donated $1000.00 in Larry's name to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and gifted an original work of art commemorating a defining moment in his Storm broadcasting career, the 2019 OHL Championship win on home ice.

As the Storm unveiled the Legends of the Storm display, Larry was welcomed as part of the inaugural Hall of Fame class, joining Storm greats Jeff O'Neill, Todd Bertuzzi, and Ryan Callahan to be forever remembered.

The Guelph Storm would like to thank Larry for his dedication, passion, and unwavering support of the game and the Storm community.

