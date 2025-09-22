Rangers' Jason Schaubel Named Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week

Kitchener, Ont. - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that Kitchener Rangers netminder, Jason Schaubel is the Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week, going 2-0 with a 1.99 goals-against average and .938 save percentage.

Schaubel helped the Rangers rebound from a 3-0 deficit against the Brantford Bulldogs in their home opener, providing 32 saves as Kitchener rallied for four unanswered in a 4-3 overtime win. He returned to the crease Saturday night, making 29 saves as Kitchener beat the Erie Otters 3-1 despite being outshot 30-18. Schaubel earned second star recognition in the win.

He was also named the first CHL Protector of the Week presented by Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation (CDIC).

A 17-year-old from Barrie, ON, Schaubel is embarking on his second OHL season after going 10-3-1-2 with a 3.40 goals-against average and .878 save percentage in 2024-25. The 6-foot, 185Ib. NHL Draft eligible netminder was Kitchener's fifth round (97th overall) pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection from the Barrie Colts U16 AAA program. Schaubel represented Canada at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup this past summer, earning a bronze medal.







