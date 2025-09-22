Trenten Bennett Named Player of the Week: September 22, 2025

Published on September 22, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The Attack announced Trenten Bennett as their Attack Player of the Week after their win in London Friday night.

Trenten Bennett was first drafted by Owen Sound as a 14th Round Pick (#274 overall) during the OHL Priority Selection in 2022. Playing 317 minutes for the Attack during the 2024-25 hockey season, Bennett had a SAV% of 0.923.

The now 6-foot-8 goaltender has continued to showcase his talents between the pipes earning the attention of NHL New Jersey Devils, being drafted in the NHL Entry Draft as a 3rd round pick just last year (2025). With the 2025-26 season just beginning, Bennett played for the Attack's first and sole game thus far, facing off against the London Knights in a 3-2 win making 45 saves of 47 shots.







