Attack Fail to Sweep Doubleheader Weekend, Lose, 5-1, to Otters

Published on December 6, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The Owen Sound Attack failed to complete the two-game sweep of the Erie Otters on Saturday night falling 5-1 in front of the Bayshore faithful. The lone Attack goal was scored by captain David Bedkowski. The Otters had production from seven different players with former Attack forward Michael Dec leading the way for the team with two goals and two assists. Dylan Edwards, Alex Misiak and Tristen Trevino also added goals for the Otters.

In the first period the Otters controlled most of the play and were rewarded just 6 minutes in, when Michael Dec sent a pass to Dylan Edwards who roofed it over Carter George to give the Otters a 1-0 lead. The remainder of the period was a back and forth affair, but neither side could find the back of the net and the period ended 1-0 in favour of the Otters.

The Bears got off to a stronger start in the second, when Nicholas Sykora found David Bedkowski at the point who quickly ripped the point shot past Charlie Burns to even the game at one, just overfive minutes into the frame. The Otters regained the lead seven minutes later when Dec logged his first of the game as he and Edwards connected again to make it 2-1 Otters. Dec made it a two goal period with under a minute left when Edwards found him on the back door to make it 3-1 Otters after two. Despite some chances this was as close as the Attack would get with the Otters adding two more goals in the third off the sticks of Alex Misiak and Tristan Trevino, making the final 5-1 for Erie.

Up next for the Bears is the three game Northern Ontario road trip, starting on Thursday night in Barrie before heading north to Sudbury on Friday then Sault Ste. Marie on Sunday. Stay up-to-date on all the action by watching it on Rogers Television Georgian Bay (Channel 53), streaming it on FloHockey or listening to it on 89.3 CFOS Bear Radio. You can also follow the Attack's Struyk Energy System social media feeds for live updates.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.