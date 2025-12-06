Kingston Looks to Snap Winless Streak Today against Barrie

Published on December 6, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs return home to Slush Puppie Place this afternoon looking to snap out of a frustrating eight-game winless slide (0-6-2-0). And while the record hasn't reflected the work ethic the team has shown, the challenge doesn't get any easier as the East Division leading Barrie Colts arrive in town just a week removed from edging Kingston 2-1 despite a heroic performance in goal.

That performance came from Matthew Minchak, who gets the start once again today. Minchak was nothing short of outstanding in last week's matchup, turning aside 42 shots and keeping Kingston within striking distance. The Frontenacs will need another composed, athletic, and timely effort from the 6'5" Cranford, NJ native if they hope to reverse their recent fortunes.

But as head coach Troy Mann and players alike have stressed throughout the skid, the team needs goals, and it needs them badly. Kingston has struggled to convert on chances, particularly on the power play. Generating opportunities hasn't been the problem; finishing them has. As the losses have piled up, the difference in several games has been Kingston's inability to capitalize on key man-advantage moments.

This afternoon presents an ideal opportunity to change that narrative. Barrie's penalty kill has shown vulnerability at times this season, and Kingston's power play will be expected to attack with pace, creativity, and a willingness to shoot. A single power-play breakthrough could be all it takes to lift some pressure and shift momentum back to the home side.

Offensively, the Frontenacs will look to push the pace early, establish a forecheck that forces turnovers, and get more traffic in front of the Colts' net. Secondary scoring, which has been mostly quiet during the skid, could become a difference-maker if any line can break through.

Minchak may once again be the backbone, but Kingston's skaters know they must supply run support, both at even strength and with the extra man. The ingredients for a bounce back are there; it's a matter of converting hard work into goals.

Players to Watch:

Kingston - Andrew Kuzma (#96)

The older of the Kuzma brothers has been on a good run of form lately. Aside from having goal disallowed last night against Flint, Andrew has been dangerous around the net and is settling into his role after missing a year's worth of hockey due to injury and bulding himself back up. A new look second line that features Andrew down the middle with Tomas Pobezal and brother Robin Kuzma flanking him has looked good since being put together. Let's hope the Slovakian connection can combine for a goal or two tonight against Barrie.

Barrie - Cole Beaudoin (#29)

The Utah Mammoth first round selection from 2024 has been off to a blazing start to his 2025-26 campaign. He was named co-captain of the Colts alongside Kashawn Aitcheson at the start of the season and now he's up to 40 points through his first 23 games of the season, good for third in the OHL points race. Beaudoin and Aitcheson have led the Colts to the top of the East Division with a 15-8-1-4 record.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's New Country 98.9 and 98.3 FLY FM. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away. Kingston's New Country 98.9: Listen Live | 98.3 FLY FM: Listen Live







Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.