Frontenacs Fall to the Firebirds in Close Affair

Published on December 5, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs hosted one of the most fun and exciting games of the season on Friday night as it was Teddy Bear Toss night inside Slush Puppie Place. When the Frontenacs score their first goal of the game, fans throw teddy bears out onto the ice. The bears are then collected and donated to The Salvation Army and are given to local families that could use a little holiday cheer this time of year. The million dollar question was, who will score this year's Teddy Bear Toss goal?

It didn't take long at all for us to find an answer to that question as Tyler Hopkins would score this year's Teddy Bear Toss goal just 2:40 into the first period. Hopkins took a pass from Landon Wright and while standing on the goal line to the left of Firebirds' goaltender Mason Vaccari, he would take a shot that snuck it's way in past Vaccari; sending the bears flying onto the ice.

After cleaning up the bears, the Frontenacs got some great goaltending from Gavin Betts as he stopped a couple of strong opportunities from the Flint offensive group. Betts would stop a breakaway and a cross crease chance to keep the Frontenacs ahead 1-0 heading into the second period.

The Firebirds didn't wait long to get onto the board once the second got underway, as Alex Kostov would put one by Gavin Betts. After a flurry of saves from Betts, Kostov would take his time at the top of the left circle and pick his spot to beat Betts and tie the game up at one a side.

Kingston was quick to respond thanks to a power play goal from Andrew Kuzma, but after a lengthy review it was determined Kuzma entered the offensive zone just offside. Just a few minutes after the disallowed goal, Flint would instead take a 2-1 lead after a power play goal from Darian Anderson.

Before the second period came to a close, Riley Clark made a great effort in the corner below the Flint goal line and found Aleks Kulemin alone in the slot who one-timed a shot right into the top corner. Kulemin's second goal in as many games would set the stage for a big third period.

After trading chances back and forth, the Firebirds would eventually break through and get the go ahead goal off the stick of Alex Kostov. His second of the game came after he gained a burst of speed and circled the offensive zone before firing a wrist shot through a sea of bodies to put his team up 3-2 with under seven minutes to play. Ihnat Pazii would score an insurance goal for the Firebirds with under two to play to seal a 4-2 victory for the visitors.

The Frontenacs are back in action Saturday afternoon against the Barrie Colts. The puck drops at 4:05pm at Slush Puppie Place.







