Kitchener Get Back to Winning Ways on Home Ice, Double up Petes

Published on December 5, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener, Ont. - There was no shortage of goals for the Rangers offence tonight as the Blueshirts put six past the Peterborough Petes on route to a 6-3 victory. With a three-point night, Cameron Reid crossed the 100-point threshold for his OHL career.

Jakub Chromiak got the blue shirts on the board quickly hammering home a feed from Cameron Reid 64 seconds into the game. Jack LaBrash buried a rebound in tight to give the Rangers a two goal lead less than three minutes into the game. The Pete's battled back; Adam Levac scored his 11th of the year to cut the Rangers lead in half.

The second period was all Kitchener; with just over 13 minutes remaining in the period, Weston Cameron popped in a short side goal on sweet behind-the-net pass from Avry Anstis for his second of the season to give the Rangers a 3-1 lead. Another power place chance for the Rangers lead to Cameron Reid blasting a one-timer on a feed from Alexander Bilecki and Tanner Lam to open the flood gates. The Blue Shirts weren't done there as Luca Romano got in the action, scoring his eighth of the season, netting the bouncing puck.

In the third; Avry Anstis ripped a short side for his fourth of the season, with assists coming from Christian Humphreys and Cameron Reid. "I took a pass from Humps, and had speed as I just came off the bench, and it actually hit their players stick and rainbowed in," said Avry Anstis on his goal. Peterborough added two late, but the deficit was too large to overcome as Kitchener secured two points on home ice.

Christian Kirsch stood tall all game long, saving 33 of 36 shots, earning his 13th win of the season.

QUOTES FROM COACH:

"It was a solid performance, it was a good start to the game".

"All four lines played pretty well, I thought there was no question, at any point, who would win the game tonight".

"I'm happy for Anstis, and Weston Cameron, [they] played well".

Attendance: 6,833

Game Highlights

Scoring Summary:

First Period

PBO 0 - KIT 1 - PPG

1:04 Jakub Chromiak (4) - Cameron Reid, Christian Humphreys

PBO 0 - KIT 2

2:43 Jack LaBrash (4) - Matthew Hlacar, Evan Headrick

PBO 1 - KIT 2

11:26 Adam Levac (11) - Carson Cameron

Second Period

PBO 1 - KIT 3

13:10 Weston Cameron (2) - Avry Anstis

PBO 1 - KIT 4 - PPG/GWG

18:54 Cameron Reid (8) - Alexander Bilecki, Tanner Lam

PBO 1 - KIT 5

0:20 Luca Romano (8) - Cameron Arquette, Tanner Lam

Third Period

PBO 1 - KIT 6

7:52 Avry Anstis (4) - Christian Humphreys, Cameron Reid

PBO 2 - KIT 6

8:53 Gerry DiCunzolo (2) - Adam Novotný, Matthew Perreault

PBO 3 - KIT 6

18:05 Matthew Soto (11) - Genc Ula, Brennan Faulkner

The Numbers Game:

Shots: PBO 36 - KIT 41

Power play: PBO 0/1 - KIT 2/4

FO%: PBO 48% - KIT 52%

The Starting Goalies:

Masen Johnston (PBO) - 35/41 Saves, Six Goals Against, Loss

Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 33/36 Saves, Three Goals Against, Win

UP NEXT:

The Blueshirts close out this week with their fourth-and-final contest on the road in the Royal City, taking on the Guelph Storm. Puck drop is set for 2:07 p.m. at the Sleeman Centre. After that, the Rangers hit the road for a three-game road trip before returning home on Friday, December 19th against the Owen Sound Attack. That will be our final game before the Holiday Break! Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.

