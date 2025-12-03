Erie Spoil Teddy Bear Toss Night with 3-2 Win over Blueshirts

Published on December 2, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers' Teddy Bear Toss Night

(Kitchener Rangers) Kitchener Rangers' Teddy Bear Toss Night(Kitchener Rangers)

Kitchener, Ont. - It was an exciting Teddy Bear toss night at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium, as these two Midwest Division rivals faced off for the third time this season. After a Rangers penalty midway through the second, Erie capitalized, taking a three-goal lead after scoring twice unanswered in the first period. With 2:45 to play in the second period, the teddy bears came flying as Jack Pridham got the Rangers on the board to score the 30th Teddy Bear Toss goals.

Down two with one period to go; the Rangers needed a spark, and Jack Pridham came out of the intermission and scored fifty-one seconds into the period to get the momentum back on the Rangers side. Ultimately, it wasn't enough as the Rangers fell short 3-2, dropping their second straight.

Attendance: 7,185

Bear Count: 9,989

Scoring Summary:

First Period

ER 1 - KIT 0

0:33 Garrett Frazer (2) - Dylan Edwards

ER 2 - KIT 0

8:41 Dylan Edwards (14) - Unassisted

Second Period

ER 3 - KIT 0 - PPG

11:07 Brett Hammond (10) - McLean Agrette, Callum Hughes

ER 3 - KIT 1

17:15 Jack Pridham (12) - Andrew Vermeulen, Christian Humphreys

Third Period

ER 3 - KIT 2 - PPG

0:51 Jack Pridham (13) - Christian Humphreys, Jakub Chromiak

The Numbers Game:

Shots: ER 29 - KIT 34

Power play: ER 1/3 - KIT 1/3

FO%: ER 43% - KIT 57%

The Starting Goalies:

Noah Erliden (ER) - 32/34 Saves, Two Goals Against, Win

Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 26/29 Saves, Three Goals Against, Loss

UP NEXT:

Kitchener will continue down the 401for a Wednesday night showdown against the Knights. Puck drop is set for 6:30 p.m. at the Canada Life Place. Kitchener return to The Aud Friday night to host an Eastern Conference foe, the Peterborough Petes. Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.

