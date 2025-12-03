Erie Spoil Teddy Bear Toss Night with 3-2 Win over Blueshirts
Published on December 2, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener, Ont. - It was an exciting Teddy Bear toss night at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium, as these two Midwest Division rivals faced off for the third time this season. After a Rangers penalty midway through the second, Erie capitalized, taking a three-goal lead after scoring twice unanswered in the first period. With 2:45 to play in the second period, the teddy bears came flying as Jack Pridham got the Rangers on the board to score the 30th Teddy Bear Toss goals.
Down two with one period to go; the Rangers needed a spark, and Jack Pridham came out of the intermission and scored fifty-one seconds into the period to get the momentum back on the Rangers side. Ultimately, it wasn't enough as the Rangers fell short 3-2, dropping their second straight.
Attendance: 7,185
Bear Count: 9,989
Game Highlights
Scoring Summary:
First Period
ER 1 - KIT 0
0:33 Garrett Frazer (2) - Dylan Edwards
ER 2 - KIT 0
8:41 Dylan Edwards (14) - Unassisted
Second Period
ER 3 - KIT 0 - PPG
11:07 Brett Hammond (10) - McLean Agrette, Callum Hughes
ER 3 - KIT 1
17:15 Jack Pridham (12) - Andrew Vermeulen, Christian Humphreys
Third Period
ER 3 - KIT 2 - PPG
0:51 Jack Pridham (13) - Christian Humphreys, Jakub Chromiak
The Numbers Game:
Shots: ER 29 - KIT 34
Power play: ER 1/3 - KIT 1/3
FO%: ER 43% - KIT 57%
The Starting Goalies:
Noah Erliden (ER) - 32/34 Saves, Two Goals Against, Win
Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 26/29 Saves, Three Goals Against, Loss
UP NEXT:
Kitchener will continue down the 401for a Wednesday night showdown against the Knights. Puck drop is set for 6:30 p.m. at the Canada Life Place. Kitchener return to The Aud Friday night to host an Eastern Conference foe, the Peterborough Petes. Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.
Kitchener Rangers' Teddy Bear Toss Night
