Ryder Fetterolf Named OHL Rookie of the Month
Published on December 2, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Ottawa 67's News Release
OTTAWA, ON - The Ontario Hockey League announced today that rookie Ottawa 67's goaltender Ryder Fetterolf has been named the OHL Rookie of the Month for November.
Fetterolf delivered an outstanding month between the pipes, recording eight wins and zero losses, with a 1.98 goals-against average, .925 save percentage, one shutout, and 197 saves over eight appearances.
In November, the 17-year-old consistently delivered steady, composed performances, helping Ottawa to an almost perfect month. He started with a shutout victory in Oshawa on November 2 and followed it up with back-to-back road wins in Niagara and Erie. After returning home, he continued his strong performance by leading the team to a close 2-1 victory over Kingston on their ice on November 12 and a commanding win against Niagara on November 15. Fetterolf then secured another road win in Kingston on November 19 and showcased resilience in a hard-fought win against Kitchener on November 21, before finishing the month with a solid performance in a 6-3 home win over North Bay.
A native of Sewickley, Pennsylvania, Fetterolf signed with the Ottawa 67's as a free agent on June 10, 2025. Before joining the 67's, he played for Gilmour Academy in the USHS-Prep league, where he appeared in 61 games, posted a .940 save percentage, and made 1,623 saves. During the 2023-24 season, he played 41 games and recorded a .915 save percentage with that program.
This season with the 67's, Fetterolf boasts a GAA of 2.04 and a save percentage of .922 through 16 OHL games, holding an impressive record of 13 wins, two losses, one overtime loss, and no ties (13-2-1-0). He is eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft and was ranked as a W-tier prospect by NHL Central Scouting on October 20.
Ottawa 67's 2025-26 OHL Rookie of the Week:
Sept. 18-21: Thomas Vandenberg
Oct. 27 - Nov. 2: Ryder Fetterolf
Nov. 10 - Nov. 16: Ryder Fetterolf
