OHL Announces Top Performers of the Month for November

TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced Top Performers of the Month for November 2025.

Player of the Month - Nathan Aspinall (Flint Firebirds) - 14 GP, 11G, 13A, 24 PTS., +5

New York Rangers prospect Nathan Aspinall of the Flint Firebirds is the OHL Player of the Month for November, leading the League with 24 points (11-13--24) as the Firebirds played to an impressive record of 11-2-0-1. Flint's captain, Aspinall put together five separate performances of three points or more, scoring twice four different times. He set up linemate Jimmy Lombardi for the overtime winner on Nov. 14th at Brantford, capping-off a three-point performance in a 3-2 victory. Aspinall enters the month of December on an eight-game point streak as the Firebirds sit one point back of first place Windsor in the West Division.

A 6-foot-7, 207Ib. 19-year-old left wing from Markham, ON, Aspinall leads the Firebirds with 38 points (17-21--38) with a plus-10 rating over 24 games in this, his fourth OHL season. Selected by the Rangers in the fifth round (159th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft, Aspinall signed an NHL contract with the Blueshirts on Oct. 23rd, 2025. He was originally Flint's second round (33rd overall) pick from the Markham Waxers U16 AAA program in 2022.

Also considered for the award this month, Utah Mammoth prospect Cole Beaudoin of the Barrie Colts posted 19 points (6-13--19) over 11 games while Firebirds teammate Jimmy Lombardi, a prospect of the Los Angeles Kings, led the OHL with 13 goals along with 19 points over 13 November contests.

Defenceman of the Month - Adam Jiricek (Brantford Bulldogs) - 12 GP, 5G, 11A, 16 PTS., +3

St. Louis Blues prospect Adam Jiricek of the Brantford Bulldogs is the OHL Defenceman of the Month for November, leading OHL rearguards with 16 points (5-11--16) over 12 contests as the league-leading Bulldogs played to a mark of 8-2-2-0. Jiricek recorded a point in all but one of Brantford's November matchups, carrying a 13-game point streak from Oct. 26th through Nov. 29th. His November performance was headlined by a three-point effort (2-1--3) on Nov. 15th in a 5-4 win over the Brampton Steelheads, a game in which Jiricek scored the winning goal. He scored three game-winning goals in the month of November.

A 19-year-old right-shot defenceman from Plzen, Czechia, Jiricek fourth in scoring among OHL defencemen with 26 points (9-17--26) over 23 games along with a plus/minus rating of plus-15. The 6-foot-3, 185Ib. blueliner recorded 12 points (4-8--12) over 27 games with the Bulldogs after joining the team midway through last season. He was St. Louis' first round (16th overall) pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and signed with the Blues on July 2, 2024. Jiricek was Brantford's first round (19th overall) pick in the 2023 CHL Import Draft. He has represented Czechia at each of the past two World Junior tournaments, winning bronze both times.

Also considered for the award this month, New York Islanders prospect Kashawn Aitcheson of the Barrie Colts scored nine goals in as many games, adding six assists for a total of 15 points. NHL Draft prospect Chase Reid of the Soo Greyhounds recorded 12 points (7-5--12) over 10 games.

Goaltender of the Month - Ben Hrebik (Barrie Colts) - 6-0-1-1, 1.97 GAA, .946 SV%, 282 SV

Ben Hrebik of the Barrie Colts is the OHL Goaltender of the Month for November, earning six wins along with a 1.97 goals-against average and .946 save percentage over eight contests. Hrebik kept busy, helping the Colts earn at least a point all eight times he was in the crease. He stopped fewer than 30 shots just twice with back-to-back 43-save efforts in wins over Peterborough and Sudbury on Nov. 13th and 15th. He rides a four-game winning streak into the month of December.

A 6-foot-3, 204Ib. 19-year-old goaltender from Milton, ON, Hrebik owns a record of 9-5-1-3 with a 2.90 goals-against average and .923 save percentage over 18 games this season. The former ninth round (173rd overall) pick by the Colts in 2022 had an impressive first full season in the OHL in 2024-25, going 21-9-2-0 with a 2.87 goals-against average and .920 save percentage over 34 regular season games before seeing seven games of playoff action. He attended NHL prospects camp with the Boston Bruins this past September.

Also considered for the award this month, Easton Rye of the Peterborough Petes played to an 8-2 mark with a 2.49 goals-against average and .929 save percentage, making 326 saves in November.

Rookie of the Month - Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's) - 8-0-0-0, 1.98 GAA, .925 SV%, 1 SO, 197 SV

Ottawa 67's netminder Ryder Fetterolf is the OHL Rookie of the Month for November, posting an undefeated 8-0 record along with a 1.98 goals-against average and .925 save percentage with one shutout. Fetterolf continued his impressive play into November, starting the month with a shutout of the Oshawa Generals on Nov. 2nd. He's helped the 67's climb the standings to within three points of first place Brantford in the East Division. Fetterolf carries a nine-game winning streak into the month of December that dates back to Oct. 29th.

A 17-year-old from Sewickley, Pennsylvania, Fetterolf owns the league's second-lowest goals-against average of 2.04 while going 13-2-1-0 with a .922 save percentage and two shutouts through 16 games this season. He's also a perfect 4-for-4 in shootout scenarios. The 67's signed Fetterolf as an undrafted free agent over the offseason after he spent 2024-25 at Gilmour Academy located in Gates Mills, Ohio. He is eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft and committed to Penn State University (NCAA).

Also considered for the award this month, NHL Draft prospect Caleb Malhotra of the Brantford Bulldogs recorded 13 points (5-8--13) over 11 games.

2025-26 OHL Performers of the Month:

Player of the Month:

November - Nathan Aspinall (Flint Firebirds)

October - Jake O'Brien (Brantford Bulldogs)

Defenceman of the Month:

November - Adam Jiricek (Brantford Bulldogs)

October - Carson Woodall (Windsor Spitfires)

Goaltender of the Month:

November - Ben Hrebik (Barrie Colts)

October - Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Rookie of the Month:

November - Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

October - Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)







