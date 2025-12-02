Wolves Kick off December with Doubleheader

(Greater Sudbury, ON) - The Sudbury Wolves start the month of December with a four-game homestand, leading with a doubleheader this weekend. Friday, December 5th at 7:05pm, the Wolves will host the Sarnia Sting for their only appearance in Sudbury this season. Following Friday's game, the Oshawa Generals will make their first visit to Sudbury on Sunday, December 7th at 2:05pm.

The Wolves look to continue the momentum from a hard fought three-in-three this past week, where four out of six points were earned. Home ice was defended against the Barrie Colts on Friday night with a 6-3 win, including key performances from Artem Gonchar (NYR) with three assists, Kieron Walton (WPG) with two goals and an assist, and Bjorn Bronas stopping 35 of 38 shots. The Wolves then travelled to Brampton for a Saturday afternoon matchup with the Steelheads. Karsen Chartier earned first star honours with 33 saves on 34 shots, before Walton scored the overtime winner for a 2-1 Wolves win.

While Sunday's game against Guelph featured a valiant effort in a loss, the week ended up earning Kieron Walton Cogeco OHL Player of the Week honours with seven points (four goals and three assists) in three games. This was the Winnipeg Jets' prospect second time earning the honour, his other time winning it being the week of October 20th.

Friday's game is proudly sponsored by CTV News Northern Ontario. Wolves Nation are encouraged to bring in their non-perishable food items for Glencore's Food Drive in support of Bizzzy Bea's. Drop off your non-perishable food at the front of the arena and enjoy some complimentary hot chocolate!

Sunday's game is proudly sponsored by Tim Hortons and will feature great prizes from the place of Canada's Favourite Coffee. It's Jr. Wolves Sunday, where Wolves Nation will be able to join select members of the Wolves on the ice for a post-game skate.

Season memberships for the 2025/26 Wolves season are available! Receive benefits such as a season member gift, exclusive contests and promotions, 15% off merchandise at Greater Sports, 15% off concessions at all Sudbury Wolves home games, and more! Contact [email protected] for more information.

Single game tickets for Friday and Sunday's games are available! Tickets can be purchased HERE or at the Sudbury Arena Box Office.

Group packages are available for both of this weekend's game and throughout the season. With a minimum purchase of 15 tickets, there's no better place than a Wolves game for your group to enjoy themselves. Contact Chris MacLean at [email protected] for more information.

Wolves Nation can make a difference with the Play it Forward 50/50 in partnership with the YMCA of Northeastern Ontario. Proceeds from Friday's jackpot draw will ensure every child in Sudbury has the chance to play, grow, and belong - as funds directly support local families and children who might otherwise miss out on the benefits of sports and recreation. Tickets can be purchased online HERE or in-person at the Sudbury Community Arena until the end of the second intermission.







