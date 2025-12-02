Guelph Storm and Owens Corning Raise over $5,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters

Published on December 2, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The annual Big Brothers Big Sisters Night on November 15th was a win on and off the ice! While the team skated to 3-2 win over the rival Rangers, the community won off the ice.

With the help of Owens Corning, the hockey club welcomed volunteers from Big Brothers Big Sisters, who were on hand selling Storm bucket hats, with every dollar raised going back to the organizations based out of Guelph and Centre Wellington. Thank you to Storm fans, the volunteers successfully sold 260 bucket hats.

In addition to the hat sales, each season Storm co-op students from the University of Guelph are tasked with a group ticket sales project. The ticket and hat sales were spearheaded by students Evan, Matt, and Zach. The trio used different methods in order to meet their sales goal. Using their own communities of other on campus clubs, minor sport programs in Guelph and the surrounding areas, as well as a social media strategy, they sold 120 tickets. Every dollar from the tickets went back to Big Brothers Big Sisters.

"Taking part in this event was an incredible experience for us, and showed us firsthand how our efforts can drive tangible impact," said co-op student Zach Schierau. "Seeing the community rally behind this cause and raise over $5,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters is something that we're all extremely proud to have been a part of."

Thanks to the generosity of fans that participated, and the dedication of co-op students Evan, Matt and Zach, the Storm presented Big Brothers Big Sisters of Guelph and Centre Wellington each with a cheque for $2,500.

