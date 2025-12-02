Nathan Aspinall Named OHL Player of the Month for November

Published on December 2, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Todd Boone) Flint Firebirds forward Nathan Aspinall reacts after a goal(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Todd Boone)

FLINT - The Ontario Hockey League announced on Tuesday that Firebirds forward Nathan Aspinall has been named the league's Player of the Month for November. It's the first time in Aspinall's OHL career that he has been honored with the award.

Aspinall recorded 11 goals and 13 assists and a +5 plus/minus rating in 14 games played during November. His 24 points led the league during November and were five more than any other OHL player had during the past month. Flint's captain was tied for second in goals in November, trailing only his linemate Jimmy Lombardi who had 13, and was also tied for fourth in assists. Aspinall helped lead the Firebirds to an 11-2-0-1 record in November with the 11 wins representing the most of any OHL team in the past month.

Over 24 games played this season, Aspinall has 17 goals and 21 assists. His 38 points are tied for the third-most in the OHL and his 17 goals are tied for the sixth-most in the league. Aspinall, who signed an NHL entry-level contract with the New York Rangers in October, was also named OHL Player of the Week for November 10-16.

The Firebirds will put their 12-game point streak on the line on Thursday in Peterborough against the Petes. Puck drop at the Peterborough Memorial Centre is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

