Edwards Scores in Fifth Straight as Otters Quiet Rangers

Published on December 2, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener, Ontario - The Otters would open up a three-game Midwest Division road trip Tuesday in Kitchener with the third battle of the season with the Rangers. Coming off of a big win on home ice, Erie would look to kick off the trip with a bang.

The Otters would begin the game with a bang, putting the pressure on and getting rewarded. Just 33 seconds into proceedings, Garrett Frazer (2) would find the back of the net to give the Otters an early 1-0 lead. Erie would continue to put the heat on, buzzing around the offensive zone and creating chances. Dylan Edwards (14) would be rewarded again with Erie's second goal of the game, extending his streak to five games in a row with a goal and making it 2-0 Otters. Following this goal the Rangers would put the pressure on, forcing Noah Erliden to stand tall and keep the score where it is through the first 20 minutes of play. Shots on goal would favor Kitchener 13-10.

The Otters would begin the second period on the front foot, looking to extend their lead. Creating plenty of chances, Erie would have to wait until just over the halfway mark of the period to get on the board and add to the lead as Brett Hammond (PPG, 10) would strike to make it 3-0 Erie. Kitchener would look to respond and would be able to near the end of the period as Jack Pridham (12) would score the teddy toss goal for the Rangers and make it 3-1. Late in the frame Kitchener would keep pushing looking to make a comeback. Erliden would make a stellar save to keep the game at 3-1 as time expired, the score with Erie in the lead heading into the third period. Shots on goal favoring Kitchener 24-21.

The third would begin with Kitchener looking to find the next goal and climb back into the contest. This is exactly what they were able to do as Jack Pridham (PPG, [2], 13) would strike on the power play to make it 3-2. The rest of the contest would see the Rangers attempting to find the equalizer. Erliden would continue to stand tall for the Otters making save after save down the stretch. Erie would hang on to clinch their first two-game winning streak since October and first win over the Rangers since opening night of last season as the Otters would win by a final of 3-2, final shots favoring Kitchener 34-29.

The road trip will roll on with the annual two-game weekend in Owen Sound on Friday and Saturday. The Otters will return to the Erie Insurance Arena on Thursday December 11 as they host the Brantford Bulldogs.







