Greyhounds Announce Details for Teddy Bear Toss Game - Presented by Bell

Published on December 2, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Soo Greyhounds are excited to host one of the most heartwarming traditions in hockey THIS FRIDAY - the Annual Teddy Bear Toss game.

Warm-up your throwing arm and get ready to support Christmas Cheer this Friday, December 5th when the Greyhounds host the Oshawa Generals. Game time at the GFL Memorial Gardens is 7:07 PM.

Fans are invited to bring new stuffed animals or winter essentials (toques, gloves, scarves, socks) to the game, and when the Greyhounds score their first goal, fans can launch their items onto the ice. PLEASE PLACE ALL ITEMS IN A PLASTIC BAG BEFORE THROWING THEM ON THE ICE.

All collected items will be donated to Christmas Cheer, to brighten the holiday season for those in our community.

The event will be joined by the Stuff-A-Bus as well, where a bus will be parked out front of the main entrance of the arena (box office entrance) prior to the game to collect donations of toys and winter gear.

Join the Soo Greyhounds this Friday in making a significant impact in the community this holiday season with their Annual Teddy Bear Toss game and Stuff-A-Bus event.

We thank our loyal fanbase in advance for their continued support in making a difference.

Tickets for this Friday's game can be purchased by visiting the SK Group Box Office (inside the GFL Memorial Gardens) 10 AM to 5 PM weekdays, starting at 10 AM gameday or online, anytime at www.gflgardens.ca.







