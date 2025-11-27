Greyhounds Add Former 1st Round Pick Fitzgerald from Petes

Published on November 27, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

SAULT STE. MARIE, ON - Soo Greyhounds General Manager Kyle Raftis announced this morning the acquisition of a former 1st Round OHL Priority Selection from the Peterborough Petes.

In the deal, the Greyhounds receive forward COLIN FITZGERALD from Peterborough in exchange of six draft picks - 3rd Round 2027 (Oshawa), 2nd Round 2028 (North Bay), 4th Round 2028 (North Bay), 2nd Round 2029 (Oshawa), 3rd Round 2029 (Oshawa), 6th Round 2029 (Soo).

"Knowing the type of player Colin is and learning he was available, we felt it was important to make this addition. When there's an opportunity to be aggressive for the right player, we want to be able to act", started Raftis.

"Colin has always been an elite player entering the league and has shown the potential to be an elite player for us, making him a perfect fit moving forward. His combination of speed, skill, size, and ability to read the game is what every top player in this league is built on. The ability to play with high-end skill while also bringing a heavy, physical element down the middle is rare, and we're excited to see what working with our staff in a development-driven, high-intensity environment every day can bring out in him", he added.

The 17-year old Fitzgerald was originally selected in the 1st Round (3rd overall) of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection by the Petes and now is in his second season in the Ontario Hockey League,

This season (2025-26) Colin had registered 6 goals and 7 assists (13 points) in 24 games played with Peterborough where he served as an Alternate Captain, and was recently listed as a B-Rated Prospect for the 2026 NHL Draft.

Internationally, it was back in August the 6.03, 211-lb forward captured a bronze medal with Team Canada at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup while last year was a member of the silver medal winning Team Canada Red at the 2024 U17 World Challenge.

"I am grateful and excited to join the Soo Greyhounds. I look forward to getting things going this weekend and doing my part to help the team anyway I can", said Fitzgerald.

He will wear #11 for the Hounds this weekend when they open up their two-game Western Conference roadtrip Friday in Sarnia.







