Rangers Reach Launches 50/50 Holiday Bonus Raffle Supporting Clarky's Kids

KITCHENER, ON - The Kitchener Rangers and Rangers Reach are excited to announce the launch of a special Holiday Bonus 50/50 Raffle in support of Clarky's Kids, a program dedicated to assisting children and families receiving cancer treatment at the Waterloo Regional Health Network through POGO (Pediatric Oncology Group of Ontario).

The Holiday Bonus raffle is officially open now (Thursday, November 27 at 2:00pm), giving fans across Rangers Nation the chance to win a growing jackpot while making a meaningful impact during the season of giving. Click here to purchase your ticket!

Clarky's Kids, established in partnership with Rangers alumnus David Clarkson, has supported countless young patients and their families since its inception. Funds raised through this special raffle will help provide comfort items, financial assistance, and enhanced care experiences for children undergoing cancer treatment.

"We're incredibly proud to introduce this special 50/50 initiative," said Rangers COO & Governor Joe Birch. "Our community always steps up, and this is another opportunity for fans to rally together and support a program that makes a very real difference in the lives of local children and families."

Rangers Reach Executive Director Craig Campbell added, "The holiday season is a time for generosity, and the Holiday Bonus raffle gives fans an exciting way to contribute. Every ticket purchased helps ensure Clarky's Kids can continue to deliver vital support."

"Clarky's Kids' ongoing generosity helps us strengthen vital programs, ensuring that families not only receive the best medical care, but also the emotional, educational, and financial supports they need along the way." said Shannon Caskey, POGO's Chief Development Officer.

Pediatric Oncology Group of Ontario (POGO) works to ensure that everyone affected by childhood cancer has access to the best care and support. POGO champions childhood cancer care, and as the collective voice of this community, is the official advisor to Ontario's Ministry of Health on children's cancer control and treatment. POGO is a non-profit organization with charitable status, here for kids with cancer, for now, for life.

"Navigating a cancer diagnosis is incredibly difficult for a family at any time, but it can feel even heavier during the holiday season. The support we receive through Clarky's Kids allows us to lift some of that burden, whether it's providing financial relief or simply putting a smile on a child's face. We are so grateful to the Rangers, Rangers Reach, and the fans for wrapping their arms around our patients this winter." - Sarah Young, Clinical Manager, Pediatrics for Waterloo Regional Health Network.

Fans are encouraged to get their tickets early as the jackpot grows throughout the campaign. Tickets are available now at www.rangers5050.com The winner will be announced following the close of the raffle on January 2nd.

For more information on Clarky's Kids and other Rangers Community initiatives, please visit kitchenerrangers.com/community. For more information on Rangers Reach Community Programs, Raffles and more please visit www.rangersreach.com.







