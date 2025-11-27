OHL Announces GOHL, U16 AAA Top Prospects Showcases Leading up to Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game Presented by Enbridge Gas

Published on November 27, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game presented by Enbridge Gas enters its second year this coming January in Peterborough, and the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) is excited to unveil the growth of the event into a multi-day celebration of elite hockey talent.

New this year, the event will feature Top Prospects Showcases at both the U16 AAA and GOHL levels, providing NHL and OHL scouts an opportunity to view the game's rising stars in a unique environment.

GOHL Top Prospects Game presented by Milk - Tuesday, January 13

In partnership with the Greater Ontario Hockey League (GOHL), the official development league of the OHL, the 2026 GOHL Top Prospects Game presented by Milk will take place on Tuesday, January 13 at 7:00pm at the Miskin Law Community Complex, located adjacent to the Peterborough Memorial Centre.

Forty of the GOHL's top OHL prospects will compete as Team Thornton faces off against Team Scheifele- teams named in honour of highly accomplished GOHL alumni Joe Thornton (St. Thomas Stars, 1993-95) and Mark Scheifele (Kitchener Dutchmen, 2009-10), who became franchise pillars with the Soo Greyhounds and Barrie Colts respectively before making their mark in the NHL.

Peterborough Petes and NHL alumnus Jason Williams (St. Thomas Stars) and Matt Doyle (Waterloo Siskins) will serve as head coaches for the showcase game presented by Dairy Farmers of Ontario, with rosters set to be announced on Wednesday, December 10.

U16 AAA Top Prospects Showcase - Tuesday, January 13 & Wednesday, January 14

The OHL will put 80 of the top 2026 OHL Priority Selection eligible prospects on display for scouts as four teams comprised of players from across Ontario compete over two days in Peterborough. This showcase held at the Miskin Law Community Complex provides a critical opportunity for emerging talent to demonstrate their skills ahead of the 2026 OHL Priority Selection that will be held live in-person on June 12-13 at Slush Puppie Place in Kingston, ON.

Rosters that will be selected by submissions from OHL member team scouting departments, as well as coaching staffs for the four U16 AAA Top Prospects Showcase teams will be announced on Thursday, December 11.

Streaming and Ticket Information

The GOHL Top Prospects Game presented by Dairy Farmers of Ontario as well as select U16 AAA Top Prospects Showcase matchups will be available to watch live on FloHockey. Admission for this event, in addition to the U16 AAA Showcase that also takes place at Miskin Law Community Complex, is free.

Limited tickets remain for the 2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game presented by Enbridge Gas.







