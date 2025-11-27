Petes Acquire Six Picks from Greyhounds in Exchange for Colin Fitzgerald

Published on November 27, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography) Peterborough Petes forward Colin Fitzgerald(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography)

(Peterborough, ON) - Peterborough Petes General Manager and Vice President of Operations Michael Oke announced today that the team has acquired six picks from the Soo Greyhounds in exchange for forward Colin Fitzgerald.

The picks acquired by the Petes can be seen below:

2nd round 2028 (NB)

2nd round 2029 (OSH)

3rd round 2027 (OSH)

3rd round 2029 (OSH)

4th round 2028 (NB)

6th round 2029 (SOO)

Colin Fitzgerald, a 2009-born forward from Otonabee, ON, will be heading to the Soo Greyhounds in the trade. Originally selected by the Petes in the first round of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection, Fitzgerald has featured in 72 games for Peterborough over parts of two seasons. In those 72 games, he scored 18 goals and added 23 assists for 41 points. This past August, Fitzgerald played for Canada U18 at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. He had two assists in five games, helping Canada to a bronze medal.

"I'd like to thank Colin for his time as a Peterborough Pete over the last two seasons," noted Oke. "We wish him all the best as he continues his career in Sault Ste. Marie."

The Petes are back in action on Thursday, November 27, when they host the North Bay Battalion. The game is presented by Women for Wishes, in support of Make-A-Wish Canada. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Limited tickets for the game are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during business hours. The game will also be broadcasted live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5., and Flo Hockey.

