Game Day - November 28 - WSR at GUE

Published on November 27, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Give the Gift of reading tonight during the 9th annual Books for Kids Night sponsored by GuelphToday.com

When you enter the rink, volunteers will be on hand to collect your donations of new, unwrapped books that are suitable for ages newborn to 18 years. For every book that fans donate, volunteers will provide a raffle ticket. The winning numbers have been pre-drawn, and fans can check their raffle tickets immediately to see if they have won one of the great prizes donated by the Guelph Storm and GuelphToday.com. Winning numbers, collection bins, and prizes will be located in the Community Corner at the top of section 116. Any prizes not claimed will be available for pickup at the Storm Administration Offices once the game begins.

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Charlie Paquette

7th round pick of the Dallas Stars in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft

Has 19 points (8 goals, 11 assists) through 22 games this season

Has 3 points in 3 games against the Spitfires this season

Who to Watch - Windsor Spitfires

Jack Nesbitt

12th overall pick of the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft

Has 19 points (7 goals, 12 assists) through 18 games this season

Upcoming Home Games:

Sunday, November 30th 2025 - Sudbury Wolves @ Guelph Storm 2:07pm

Friday, December 5th 2025 - Saginaw Spirit @ Guelph Storm 7:07pm

Sunday, December 7th 2025 - Kitchener Rangers @ Guelph Storm 2:07pm

