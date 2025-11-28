Game Day - November 28 - WSR at GUE
Published on November 27, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
Give the Gift of reading tonight during the 9th annual Books for Kids Night sponsored by GuelphToday.com
When you enter the rink, volunteers will be on hand to collect your donations of new, unwrapped books that are suitable for ages newborn to 18 years. For every book that fans donate, volunteers will provide a raffle ticket. The winning numbers have been pre-drawn, and fans can check their raffle tickets immediately to see if they have won one of the great prizes donated by the Guelph Storm and GuelphToday.com. Winning numbers, collection bins, and prizes will be located in the Community Corner at the top of section 116. Any prizes not claimed will be available for pickup at the Storm Administration Offices once the game begins.
Click here for today's Know Before You Go!
Who to Watch - Guelph Storm
Charlie Paquette
7th round pick of the Dallas Stars in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft
Has 19 points (8 goals, 11 assists) through 22 games this season
Has 3 points in 3 games against the Spitfires this season
Who to Watch - Windsor Spitfires
Jack Nesbitt
12th overall pick of the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft
Has 19 points (7 goals, 12 assists) through 18 games this season
Upcoming Home Games:
Sunday, November 30th 2025 - Sudbury Wolves @ Guelph Storm 2:07pm
Friday, December 5th 2025 - Saginaw Spirit @ Guelph Storm 7:07pm
Sunday, December 7th 2025 - Kitchener Rangers @ Guelph Storm 2:07pm
Individual game tickets are available now. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.
