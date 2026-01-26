Guelph Giants Host Annual Guelph Storm Friendship Tournament

For the second year in a row, the Guelph Storm was honoured to be the official title sponsor of the Guelph Storm Friendship Tournament. This annual event brings together special needs teams from across the province in a friendly but competitive showcase of hockey talent.

Supported by other local sponsors, teams from Mississauga, Kitchener, Cambridge, Grey Bruce, and Newmarket gathered at West End Recreation Centre for the one-day tournament filled with fun, competitive hockey, and camaraderie. To learn more about the Guelph Giants and how you can support them, click here.

Storm players Josh Avery, Hunter McKenzie, and Chris Soares were on hand to cheer on all the athletes and help serve up well-deserved pizza and snacks!

About Guelph Giants Special Hockey Foundation

The Guelph Giants are committed to fostering, empowering, and facilitating the participation of athletes with intellectual disabilities in an inclusive hockey program. Through events like the Guelph Storm Friendship Tournament, the Giants aim to showcase that hockey is for everyone in our local community.

About the Guelph Storm

The Guelph Storm are a proud member of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and a key part of the Guelph community. The team is committed to developing young players and fostering a love for hockey at all levels. Their sponsorship of the Guelph Storm Friendship Tournament reflects their dedication to supporting local hockey initiatives.

