Rye Stops 37 as Petes Fall 3-1 to North Bay
Published on November 27, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
Peterborough Petes goaltender Easton Rye vs. the North Bay Battalion
(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Anderson Photography)
(Peterborough, ON) - On Thursday, November 27, the Peterborough Petes hosted the North Bay Battalion in front of their 7th sell-out of the season at the PMC. The game was in support of Make-A-Wish Canada. North Bay took the lead in the third period, adding an empty net goal late to win the game by a score of 3-1.
Easton Rye led the way for Peterborough, stopping 37/39 in the loss. Braydon McCallum scored the Petes lone goal, with Matthew Soto picking up an assist.
Game Recap:
First Period:
No Score
Second Period:
North Bay Goal (10:28) PP - Ethan Procyszyn (4), Assists - Kaden Pitre (3), Cam Warren (9)
Peterborough Goal (15:48) PP - Braydon McCallum (6), Assist - Matthew Soto (12)
Third Period:
North Bay Goal (11:03) - Nick Wellenreiter (6), Assists - Kaden Pitre (4), Cam Warren (10)
North Bay Empty Net Goal (19:24) - Kaden Pitre (6), Assist - Lirim Amidovski (6)
The Petes are back in action on Saturday, November 29, when they travel to Erie, PA, to take on the Erie Otters. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Erie Insurance Arena. The game will be broadcast live on Flo Hockey and Freq 90.5.
Images from this story
|
Peterborough Petes centre Kaden McGregor (right) vs. the North Bay Battalion
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
|
Peterborough Petes defenceman Thanasi Marentette (left) vs. the North Bay Battalion
(Kenneth Anderson Photography)
|
Peterborough Petes goaltender Easton Rye vs. the North Bay Battalion
(Kenneth Anderson Photography)
