Rye Stops 37 as Petes Fall 3-1 to North Bay

Published on November 27, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release









Peterborough Petes goaltender Easton Rye vs. the North Bay Battalion

(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Anderson Photography) Peterborough Petes goaltender Easton Rye vs. the North Bay Battalion(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Anderson Photography)

(Peterborough, ON) - On Thursday, November 27, the Peterborough Petes hosted the North Bay Battalion in front of their 7th sell-out of the season at the PMC. The game was in support of Make-A-Wish Canada. North Bay took the lead in the third period, adding an empty net goal late to win the game by a score of 3-1.

Easton Rye led the way for Peterborough, stopping 37/39 in the loss. Braydon McCallum scored the Petes lone goal, with Matthew Soto picking up an assist.

Game Recap:

First Period:

No Score

Second Period:

North Bay Goal (10:28) PP - Ethan Procyszyn (4), Assists - Kaden Pitre (3), Cam Warren (9)

Peterborough Goal (15:48) PP - Braydon McCallum (6), Assist - Matthew Soto (12)

Third Period:

North Bay Goal (11:03) - Nick Wellenreiter (6), Assists - Kaden Pitre (4), Cam Warren (10)

North Bay Empty Net Goal (19:24) - Kaden Pitre (6), Assist - Lirim Amidovski (6)

The Petes are back in action on Saturday, November 29, when they travel to Erie, PA, to take on the Erie Otters. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Erie Insurance Arena. The game will be broadcast live on Flo Hockey and Freq 90.5.

Images from this story







Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.