Faulkner Scores Twice in Home Win over Frontenacs
Published on November 22, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
Peterborough Petes goaltender Easton Rye vs. the Kingston Frontenacs
(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography)
(Peterborough, ON) - On Saturday, November 22, the Peterborough Petes hosted the Kingston Frontenacs at the PMC in front of a sold-out crowd. The Petes won the game by a score of 6-2, earning their third win in three nights.
Brennan Faulkner led the way for the Petes with two goals, bringing his season total to 11. Matthew Soto scored and had an assist against his former team, while Grayden Strohack and Blake Gowan each had two assists. Matthew Perreault (first OHL goal), Braydon McCallum, and Adam Levac scored, with Kaden McGregor, Adam Novotný, and Carson Cameron each picking up an assist. Easton Rye stopped 26/28, reclaiming sole possession of first in the OHL in wins with 13.
Game Recap:
First Period:
Peterborough Goal (9:20) - Matthew Perreault (First OHL Goal), Assists - Blake Gowan (5), Matthew Soto (11)
Peterborough Goal (13:45) SH - Brennan Faulkner (10), Unassisted
Second Period:
Kingston Goal (6:21) - Aleks Kulemin (2), Assists - Adam Kelly (2), Matthew Henderson (5)
Peterborough Goal (6:41) - Braydon McCallum (5), Assists - Grayden Strohack (4), Carson Cameron (5)
Peterborough Goal (15:55) - Adam Levac (10), Assists - Kaden McGregor (8), Adam Novotný (12)
Kingston Goal (17:37) PP - Jacob Battaglia (10), Assists - Tyler Hopkins (11), Andrew Kuzma (6)
Peterborough Goal (19:47) - Brennan Faulkner (11), Assist - Grayden Strohack (5)
Third Period:
Peterborough Goal (3:42) - Matthew Soto (10), Assist - Blake Gowan (6)
The Petes are back in action on Thursday, November 27, when they host the North Bay Battalion. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Tickets are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during business hours. The game will also be broadcasted live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5., and Flo Hockey.
Images from this story
|
Peterborough Petes defenceman Matthew Perreault
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
|
Peterborough Petes goaltender Easton Rye and defenceman Carson Cameron vs. the Kingston Frontenacs
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
|
Peterborough Petes left wing Brennan Faulkner and goaltender Easton Rye
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
|
Peterborough Petes goaltender Easton Rye vs. the Kingston Frontenacs
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
