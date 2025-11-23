Firebirds Beat Guelph, 4-3, for Eighth Consecutive Win

Published on November 22, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Michael Bremner, Guelph Storm) Flint Firebirds center Jimmy Lombardi(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Michael Bremner, Guelph Storm)

GUELPH, Ont. - Nathan Aspinall had two goals and an assist, Jimmy Lombardi and Urban Podrekar each tallied a goal and an assist, and the Firebirds beat the Guelph Storm, 4-3 on Saturday evening at the Sleeman Centre. Flint extended its winning streak to eight games, tied for the longest winning streak in the OHL this season.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

With the Birds trailing, 1-0, late in the first, Lombardi found Aspinall streaking through center ice and he carried the puck in with a partial breakaway. Aspinall deked to his backhand, spun and put a shot on net that was turned aside by Zachary Jovanovski, but the rebound bounced back to Aspinall in front of the net. From his knees, Aspinall flicked a wrist shot past Jovanovski's glove and the game was tied.

Flint then took the lead after Aspinall circled in the attacking zone, spun and fired a shot that was stopped by Jovanovski. The rebound bounced to the left circle where Podrekar hammered it into the net to put the Birds on top, 2-1.

They extended that lead with a pair of goals in the second period. First, with the Firebirds on a power play, Alex Kostov won the faceoff to Podrekar who fired a pass to the back post. Lombardi maneuvered his stick and stuffed the puck home. Later, the Firebirds forced a turnover in the attacking zone and Aspinall snagged the puck in front on the net. He pulled the puck from his forehand to his backhand and slid it in, giving the Firebirds a 4-1 lead.

Guelph made things interested by striking twice in the third period, as Parker Snelgrove tapped in a rebound and Illia Shybinskyi cashed in on a power play. The Storm pulled the goaltender for an extra attacker and threatened late but did not equalize as the Firebirds hung on for a 4-3 win.

Guelph's first goal was scored by Rylan Singh less than two minutes into the game. Flint improved to 16-6-1-0 with its eighth consecutive win and Guelph fell to 11-10-2-0 with its loss.

POSTGAME NOTES:

The Firebirds have matched the Brantford Bulldogs with the longest winning streak in the OHL this season. Brantford won eight in a row from October 9-26...Nathan Aspinall has 11 points (six goals and five assists) during a four-game point streak...Aspinall leads the Firebirds with 31 points over 20 games.

UP NEXT:

The Firebirds will conclude their road trip on Sunday afternoon in Owen Sound against the Attack. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre.

